‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ reviews might prove Michael Keaton’s worrying comment right

After 36 years, Beetlejuice is finally getting a sequel. The original 1988 film is a pop culture staple, meaning Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has big shoes to fill. Michael Keaton’s recent comment was a bit worrying, and early reviews might’ve just proved him right.

Entertainment Weekly’s video series Around the Table saw Keaton (Beetlejuice), Jenna Ortega (Astrid Deetz), Willem Dafoe (Wolf Jackson), Monica Bellucci (Delores), and Justin Theroux (Rory) get together to discuss the upcoming film. Here, among his Beetlejuice Beetlejuice co-stars, Keaton expressed some hesitancy about doing the sequel:

The only thing I worried about was, should we have left it alone? You know? Should we have just said that: ‘Don’t touch it. Just walk away. Go make your other movies,’ which we did. So, for me, it was a big roll of the dice.” Michael Keaton (Entertainment Weekly)

Hearing the sequel described as a “roll of the dice” is worrying. After all, countless iconic movies have fallen victim to the sequel curse. The Exorcist’s legacy is unmatched, whereas The Exorcist II’s only legacy is being universally panned. Dumb and Dumber was a comedy hit, while Dumb and Dumber To was comically bad.

At this point, questionable sequels are par for the course. While they don’t usually hurt the original’s renown, they can harm the franchise as a whole. Make enough “bad” sequels, and audiences start throwing around words like “greed” and “cash grab.” Need we delve into the complicated discourse around sequel-heavy franchises like Star Wars and Marvel?

In that respect, Keaton’s “roll of the dice” metaphor is understandable. Bringing back an iconic movie with a universe as beloved as the one created by Tim Burton comes with a significant amount of risk. Expectations are at an all-time high, and with Keaton playing the namesake character, a lot of that pressure falls on him. There’s also Burton’s filmography to consider.

Tim Burton isn’t known for sequels

Hailed by many as one of the best directors out there, Burton didn’t earn his reputation because of sequels. In fact, prior to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Burton only directed one sequel: Batman Returns, which had a rather rocky reception upon release. Burton’s trademark gothic rebelliousness isn’t just limited to his films. It extends into his attitude toward sequels and franchises. His characters are deeply personal to him, and he doesn’t easily turn them over to big studios just looking to make a buck. If that were the case, we’d already have those highly demanded Edward Scissorhands and Nightmare Before Christmas followups.

The fact that Burton is even doing another Beetlejuice movie proves that he believes in it. As reported by Deadline, the sequel, like most of his projects, is “very personal” for him. He then went on to add, “Over the past few years, I got disillusioned with the movie business. So I knew if I was going to do something, I wanted to do it from my heart.”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice reviews are a little concerning

For many, 1988’s Beetlejuice is an important film that is equally dark and hopeful. Keaton’s Beetlejuice steals the show, yet the emotional beats are found in the crumbling relationship between an uprooted family and their teenage daughter. Lydia Deetz remains an icon who wants to be misunderstood as much as she craves understanding. And yes, her goth girl realness offers a voice to all the misfits out there who feel like they don’t usually get one.

Those going to see the sequel are undoubtedly looking to recapture those same feelings. They want a nostalgia hit. They want lightening in a bottle. They want to laugh and cry and experience the sequel like it’s the first time. Obviously, that’s no easy feat, and maybe Keaton is right. Maybe they should’ve just left Beetlejuice alone to reign as the spooky little comedy it is. Early reviews suggest there might be some truth there. IGN called Beetlejuice Beetlejuice “charming (if unnecessary),” while Empire dubbed it “fun, if a bit messy.” The Guardian’s review was particularly brutal, calling the sequel “underpowered and throwaway.”

Like me, you’re probably a little disheartened by these mixed reviews. However, what matters here is expectations. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice won’t be exactly like the original, and that can be okay. Keaton’s “roll of the dice” comment is spot on. When you’re dealing with people’s nostalgia, it can be very hit or miss. So, keep that in mind if you’re planning on checking out Beetlejuice Beetlejuice when it hits theaters on September 6, 2024.

