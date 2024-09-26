‘Hey Kamala, I don’t know if you listenin’: Macklemore asks for Kamala Harris’ attention in pro-Palestine ballad Hind’s Hall 2

Macklemore has already stirred online spaces for being one of the few artists to dedicate his craft to advocating for a ceasefire. He’s done it again with his recent piece, ‘Hind’s Hall 2.’

Recommended Videos

This time, Macklemore’s directly calling out to presidential hopeful Kamala Harris. “Hey Kamala, I don’t know if you’re listening, but stop sending money and weapons or you ain’t winning Michigan. We uncommitted, and hell no, we ain’t switching positions.” Michigan was described as a key battleground for votes, as many young voters are still upset about the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The song directly calls to free Palestine, but it’s not just a ballad that advocates for the welfare of Palestinians. Proceeds made from the song will all go to UNRWA. Macklemore has done the same with the first song. He isn’t alone in leading the charge for a ceasefire. Pro-Palestinian protests have been widespread across the nation, even during the 2024 DNC. These protestors have been marching for a ceasefire and a boycott against companies that are funding Israel.

HIND’S HALL 2 VIDEO… All Proceeds from the song are going to @unrwausa

Video edited by Omar Alali pic.twitter.com/1BtWDZBdpX — Macklemore (@macklemore) September 20, 2024

Despite these protests, no message has been more effective than Macklemore’s two parts of ‘Hind’s Hall.’ Both have detailed the casualties of the war—particularly innocent children. The death of Palestinian children is a core subject in both his songs. In fact, both songs were named after Hind Rajab, a Palestinian child who was murdered by the Israeli Defense Forces during Israel’s siege of Gaza. She was waiting for an ambulance in her family car, surrounded by the dead bodies of her family members that were also killed by IDF soldiers. That story did not have a happy ending. Hind was killed, but her name has been used in ceasefire protests.

Kamala Harris’ stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict

Previously, Macklemore was staunchly against voting for Joe Biden. In ‘Hind’s Hall,’ his first pro-Palestinian piece, he explicitly stated that he wasn’t going to vote for Biden.

Compared to Biden, however, Kamala Harris stated during the 2024 Presidential Debate that she is for a ceasefire. “Israel has the right to defend itself. We would. How it [Israel] does so matters. What we know is that this war must end. It must end immediately, and the way it will end is we need a ceasefire deal, and we need the hostages out.” Harris also added that “We must chart a course for the two-state solution.”

There may be more hope in stopping the ongoing war with Harris, who intends to reaffirm the two-state solution. On the contrary, Donald Trump said that, “If I were president, it would’ve never started.” He avoided touching on Gaza any further and talked about Ukraine instead.

He said that a war would’ve never happened between Israel and Palestine, but he was the first US President to acknowledge Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Prior to this incident, it was widely recognized by the UN that Jerusalem was shared by Palestine and Israel. Donald Trump’s recognition broke neutrality, and he even commanded for the US Embassy to be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy