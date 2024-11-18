‘He’s his father’s son’: Barron Trump allegedly helped Trump win the 2024 presidential election

Barron Trump is undeniably close to his father, Donald Trump. Perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising to hear that he allegedly helped his father win the 2024 presidential election.

Lara Trump, Barron’s sister-in-law, praised him for his supposed role in Donald’s campaign. She explained that Barron has been suggesting ideas during the campaign, even if he stayed away from the limelight. “We’ve got to give Barron some serious credit.”

Additionally, Lara drew comparisons between Barron and Donald. She claims, “He’s his father’s son, there’s no doubt about it, and he’s going to do really incredible things.” This wouldn’t be the first time someone close or part of the Trump family likened Barron to his father. Donald Trump’s former butler once said that Barron Trump may be more like his father than any of his siblings.

Although Lara gushed about her brother-in-law, she didn’t disclose Barron’s particular contributions to the Trump campaign trail.

A winning suggestion

It’s said that Barron acted as his father’s unofficial podcast advisor. During the campaign, Barron suggested for Donald to reach out to Joe Rogan for a podcast interview. Through this, Trump was able to reach voters that were initially voting blue. More importantly, Trump was able to reach the demographic he was trying to court: young men. He was successfully able to do so because more young men are likely to listen to podcasts.

While many were initially skeptical about Joe Rogan’s influence, Trump’s team credited him for helping them win the election. The result speaks for itself. Even if there are valid criticisms about Rogan’s podcast and the way he platforms radicals and conspiracy theorists, he has a wide reach. The Joe Rogan Experience has over 16.4 million subscribers on Spotify. Outside of just Joe Rogan, 20% of Americans get their news from social media. This includes podcasts and social media platforms like Twitter.

