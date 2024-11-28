‘He’s going to find out who gets deported by ICE’: MAGAs hatefully spin a holiday classic into a racist tune

Donald Trump supporters turned a holiday jingle into a deportation anthem. They’re beyond ecstatic about Trump’s mass deportation plans in the coming year.

Conservative commentator and presidential appointee Nick Adams took his excitement over the holidays and deportations on Twitter. He tweeted, “President Trump is making a list, and he’s checking it twice, he’s going to find out who gets deported by ICE.” The impending mass displacement of undocumented migrants sparks holiday bliss for Adams and like-minded Trump supporters.

President Trump is making a list and he's checking it twice, he's going to find out who gets deported by ICE. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) November 26, 2024

One of them even replied directly to Adams’ tweet to finish the detestable jingle. They wrote, “Tom Holman is coming to town.” They refer to Tom Homan, Donald Trump’s chosen ‘border czar.’ Making a mockery out of the plight and desperation of undocumented immigrants through a holiday jingle is the pinnacle of cruelty. What was supposed to be a jingle about Santa Claus giving out gifts was appropriated by MAGA supporters as a tongue-and-cheek joke about banishing migrants.

Just an edgy joke until it isn’t

Unfortunately, the butt of the joke are always immigrants, who are about to lose their home, friends, and family under Trump’s second term. The callousness and insults aren’t new—after all, the MAGA crowd laughed at much worse during the election season. What’s more concerning is the fact that for Donald Trump and Tom Homan, mass deportations aren’t just edgy jokes.

During the first Trump term, Homan enacted the zero-tolerance policy. As a result, children were separated from their parents during border crossings. Homan has changed stances—he no longer thinks separating families is necessary, not when they can be deported together. Homan intends to fulfill Trump’s dream of employing the largest mass deportation in US history. Despite opposition from Democrat governors, Homan has warned them that he’ll send more ICE agents to their cities for non-compliance. As Trump supporters giggle and joke, migrants will have to brace for the worst.

