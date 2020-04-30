Here’s What’s Streaming on Netflix in May Since We Obviously Can’t Leave the House
Settle in.
There is nothing good about the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, everything about it is extremely bad. But there is this: as the golden age of streaming content continues to boom, there’s never been more entertainment options available to us while we’re all staying at home. Most of us don’t know when quarantine restrictions will change, but we do know what’s dropping on our emotional support platform, Netflix.
It’s little comfort in the wake of everything going on, but nothing beats escaping into a great show or film to ease our worries and distract us from our current hellscape. So let’s dive into what all is coming to our screens from Netflix. We’ve bolded the ones we are especially interested in and we’ve included some trailers as well. Let’s get into it!
May 1
All Day and a Night
From the co-writer of Black Panther, Joe Robert Cole, comes this drama about a father and son who can’t escape a life of crime. The film stars Ashton Sanders (Moonlight), Jeffrey Wright (Westworld), and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen).
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun With Dick & Jane
Get In
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
The Heartbreak Kid
The Half of It
From Alice Wu (Saving Face), comes this queer coming of age comedy that looks like a solid entry into Netflix’s teen romcom canon.
Hollywood
Ryan Murphy takes us back to Tinsel Town in this glamorous new limited series about Hollywood’s Golden Age. Starring Darren Criss (American Crime Story), David Corenswet (The Politician), Laura Harrier (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Patti LuPone, Jim Parsons, and more.
I Am Divine
Into the Night
Jarhead
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Medici: The Magnificent (Part 2)
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun (Season 1)
Sinister
Song of the Sea
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
May 5
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill
May 6
Workin’ Moms: Season 4
May 7
Scissor Seven: Season 2
May 8
18 regali
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt — NETFLIX FAMILY
Dead to Me: Season 2
The darkest of dark comedies, Dead to Me featured standout performances by Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini. After last season’s epic cliffhanger, we can’t wait to see what happens next.
The Eddy
Damien Chazelle just can’t quit toxic people making jazz.
House at the End of the Street
Valeria
May 9
Charmed: Season 2
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16
May 11
Bordertown: Season 3
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
Trial By Media
May 12
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend
She’s alive dammit! It’s a miracle! Kimmy Schmidt returns in this interactive film. Think Bandersnatch with a side of Pinot Noir.
May 13
The Wrong Missy
May 14
Riverdale: Season 4
May 15
Avatar: The Last Airbender Seasons 1-3
Chichipatos
District 9
I Love You, Stupid
Inhuman Resources
Magic for Humans: Season 3
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5
The final season of She-Ra is sure make us cheer and shed more than a few tears.
White Lines
May 16
La reina de Indias y el conquistador
Public Enemies
United 93
May 17
Soul Surfer
May 18
The Big Flower Fight
May 19
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Sweet Magnolias
Trumbo
May 20
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall
The Flash: Season 6
Rebelión de los Godinez
May 22
Control Z
History 101
Just Go With It
The Lovebirds
Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae star in this new romantic comedy from Michael Showalter (Wet Hot American Summer).
Selling Sunset: Season 2
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2
May 23
Dynasty: Season 3
May 25
Ne Zha
Norm of the North: Family Vacation
Uncut Gems
May 26
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
May 27
I’m No Longer Here
The Lincoln Lawyer
May 28
Dorohedoro
La corazonada
May 29
Space Force
From Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Rec) comes this futuristic workplace comedy starring Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, and more.
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3
May 31
High Strung Free Dance
What are you looking forward to watching?
