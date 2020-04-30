Here’s What’s Streaming on Netflix in May Since We Obviously Can’t Leave the House

There is nothing good about the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, everything about it is extremely bad. But there is this: as the golden age of streaming content continues to boom, there’s never been more entertainment options available to us while we’re all staying at home. Most of us don’t know when quarantine restrictions will change, but we do know what’s dropping on our emotional support platform, Netflix.

It’s little comfort in the wake of everything going on, but nothing beats escaping into a great show or film to ease our worries and distract us from our current hellscape. So let’s dive into what all is coming to our screens from Netflix. We’ve bolded the ones we are especially interested in and we’ve included some trailers as well. Let’s get into it!

May 1

All Day and a Night

From the co-writer of Black Panther, Joe Robert Cole, comes this drama about a father and son who can’t escape a life of crime. The film stars Ashton Sanders (Moonlight), Jeffrey Wright (Westworld), and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen).

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun With Dick & Jane

Get In

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy

The Heartbreak Kid

The Half of It

From Alice Wu (Saving Face), comes this queer coming of age comedy that looks like a solid entry into Netflix’s teen romcom canon.

Hollywood

Ryan Murphy takes us back to Tinsel Town in this glamorous new limited series about Hollywood’s Golden Age. Starring Darren Criss (American Crime Story), David Corenswet (The Politician), Laura Harrier (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Patti LuPone, Jim Parsons, and more.

I Am Divine

Into the Night

Jarhead

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Medici: The Magnificent (Part 2)

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun (Season 1)

Sinister

Song of the Sea

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

May 5

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill

May 6

Workin’ Moms: Season 4

May 7

Scissor Seven: Season 2

May 8

18 regali

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt — NETFLIX FAMILY

Dead to Me: Season 2

The darkest of dark comedies, Dead to Me featured standout performances by Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini. After last season’s epic cliffhanger, we can’t wait to see what happens next.

The Eddy

Damien Chazelle just can’t quit toxic people making jazz.

House at the End of the Street

Valeria

May 9

Charmed: Season 2

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16

May 11

Bordertown: Season 3

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics

Trial By Media

May 12

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend

She’s alive dammit! It’s a miracle! Kimmy Schmidt returns in this interactive film. Think Bandersnatch with a side of Pinot Noir.

May 13

The Wrong Missy

May 14

Riverdale: Season 4

May 15

Avatar: The Last Airbender Seasons 1-3

Chichipatos

District 9

I Love You, Stupid

Inhuman Resources

Magic for Humans: Season 3

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5

The final season of She-Ra is sure make us cheer and shed more than a few tears.

White Lines

May 16

La reina de Indias y el conquistador

Public Enemies

United 93

May 17

Soul Surfer

May 18

The Big Flower Fight

May 19

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

Sweet Magnolias

Trumbo

May 20

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall

The Flash: Season 6

Rebelión de los Godinez

May 22

Control Z

History 101

Just Go With It

The Lovebirds

Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae star in this new romantic comedy from Michael Showalter (Wet Hot American Summer).

Selling Sunset: Season 2

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2

May 23

Dynasty: Season 3

May 25

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

Uncut Gems

May 26

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

May 27

I’m No Longer Here

The Lincoln Lawyer

May 28

Dorohedoro

La corazonada

May 29

Space Force

From Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Rec) comes this futuristic workplace comedy starring Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, and more.

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3

May 31

High Strung Free Dance

What are you looking forward to watching?

