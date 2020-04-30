comScore

Here’s What’s Streaming on Netflix in May Since We Obviously Can’t Leave the House

Settle in.

By Chelsea SteinerApr 30th, 2020, 5:37 pm

Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae in The Lovebirds (2020)

There is nothing good about the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, everything about it is extremely bad. But there is this: as the golden age of streaming content continues to boom, there’s never been more entertainment options available to us while we’re all staying at home. Most of us don’t know when quarantine restrictions will change, but we do know what’s dropping on our emotional support platform, Netflix.

It’s little comfort in the wake of everything going on, but nothing beats escaping into a great show or film to ease our worries and distract us from our current hellscape. So let’s dive into what all is coming to our screens from Netflix. We’ve bolded the ones we are especially interested in and we’ve included some trailers as well. Let’s get into it!

May 1

All Day and a Night

From the co-writer of Black Panther, Joe Robert Cole, comes this drama about a father and son who can’t escape a life of crime. The film stars Ashton Sanders (Moonlight), Jeffrey Wright (Westworld), and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen).

Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun With Dick & Jane
Get In
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
The Heartbreak Kid
The Half of It

From Alice Wu (Saving Face), comes this queer coming of age comedy that looks like a solid entry into Netflix’s teen romcom canon.

Hollywood

Ryan Murphy takes us back to Tinsel Town in this glamorous new limited series about Hollywood’s Golden Age. Starring Darren Criss (American Crime Story), David Corenswet (The Politician), Laura Harrier (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Patti LuPone, Jim Parsons, and more.

I Am Divine
Into the Night
Jarhead
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Medici: The Magnificent (Part 2)
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun (Season 1)
Sinister
Song of the Sea
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

May 5

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill

May 6

Workin’ Moms: Season 4

May 7

Scissor Seven: Season 2

May 8

18 regali
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt — NETFLIX FAMILY
Dead to Me: Season 2

The darkest of dark comedies, Dead to Me featured standout performances by Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini. After last season’s epic cliffhanger, we can’t wait to see what happens next.

The Eddy

Damien Chazelle just can’t quit toxic people making jazz.

House at the End of the Street
Valeria

May 9

Charmed: Season 2
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16

May 11

Bordertown: Season 3
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
Trial By Media

May 12

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend

She’s alive dammit! It’s a miracle! Kimmy Schmidt returns in this interactive film. Think Bandersnatch with a side of Pinot Noir.

May 13

The Wrong Missy

May 14

Riverdale: Season 4

May 15

Avatar: The Last Airbender Seasons 1-3
Chichipatos
District 9
I Love You, Stupid
Inhuman Resources
Magic for Humans: Season 3
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5

The final season of She-Ra is sure make us cheer and shed more than a few tears.

White Lines

May 16

La reina de Indias y el conquistador
Public Enemies
United 93

May 17

Soul Surfer

May 18

The Big Flower Fight

May 19

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Sweet Magnolias
Trumbo

May 20

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall
The Flash: Season 6
Rebelión de los Godinez

May 22

Control Z
History 101
Just Go With It
The Lovebirds

Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae star in this new romantic comedy from Michael Showalter (Wet Hot American Summer).

Selling Sunset: Season 2
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2

May 23

Dynasty: Season 3

May 25

Ne Zha
Norm of the North: Family Vacation
Uncut Gems

May 26

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

May 27

I’m No Longer Here
The Lincoln Lawyer

May 28

Dorohedoro
La corazonada

May 29

Space Force

From Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Rec) comes this futuristic workplace comedy starring Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, and more.

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3
May 31
High Strung Free Dance

What are you looking forward to watching?

