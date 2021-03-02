Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix in March 2021
Well, well, well. We meet again, March.
Welp, it’s March, marking a full year of face masks, hand sanitizer everywhere, and panicked toilet paper hoarding. And while it has been an undeniably brutal 12 months, the streaming gods have gifted us with a fountain of never-ending content. Yes, you may not be able to leave your house, but at least you’ve got hours and hours of programming to help keep you sane.
This year, Netflix continues to churn out movies and television series at a breakneck speed, which will keep us occupied until we all get the vaccine. So saddle up and let’s see what-all is coming to Netflix. Our highly subjective picks are bolded.
March 1
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell
This documentary tells the story of iconic rapper The Notorious B.I.G., with rare footage and in-depth interviews, this documentary celebrates the life of The Notorious B.I.G. on his journey from hustler to rap king.
Batman Begins (2005)
Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)
Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
Dances with Wolves (1990)
DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
I Am Legend (2007)
Invictus (2009)
Jason X (2001)
Killing Gunther (2017)
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)
Nights in Rodanthe (2008)
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2
Rain Man (1988)
Step Up: Revolution (2012)
Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)
The Dark Knight (2008)
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
Training Day (2001)
Two Weeks Notice (2002)
Year One (2009)
March 2
Black or White (2014)
Word Party: Season 5
March 3
Moxie
Based on the novel by Jennifer Mathieu, this film follows Vivian (Hadley Robinson) who, inspired by her mom’s (director Amy Poehler) rebellious past and a confident new friend, launches an anonymous zine calling out sexism at her school.
Murder Among the Mormons
This three-part documentary series examines a trio of bombings in 1985 that killed two people and shocked Salt Lake City. Prepare for this series to be your new murder show obsession.
Parker (2013)
Safe Haven (2013)
March 4
Pacific Rim: The Black
After Kaiju ravages Australia, two siblings pilot a Jaeger to search for their parents, encountering new creatures, seedy characters and chance allies. This anime series is a must-watch for fans of the Pacific Rim films.
March 5
City of Ghosts
This animated/live-action family series follows a group of kids as they interview ghosts, solve problems and learn about Los Angeles history.
Dogwashers
Nevenka: Breaking the Silence
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4
You know the drill: Ash and company travel the world, pokeballs in tow, encountering all sorts of Pokémon in the final chapter of this animated series.
Sentinelle
Transferred home after a traumatizing combat mission, a highly trained French soldier uses her lethal skills to hunt down the man who hurt her sister in this international thriller.
March 8
Bombay Begums
From boardrooms to society’s margins, five ambitious women from various walks of life navigate dreams, desires and disappointments in modern Mumbai in this dramatic series.
Bombay Rose
Escaping from child marriage, a young club dancer living in the streets of Bombay, must choose between fending for her family and finding love with a boy orphaned by the militancy. An award-winning festival favorite, it was the first Indian animated film ever selected to open Venice Critics Week; it was also selected by the Toronto International Film Festival and the BFI London Film Festival, and an award winner at the Chicago and Mumbai Film Festivals.
March 9
The Houseboat
StarBeam: Season 3
March 10
Dealer
Last Chance U: Basketball
Marriage or Mortgage
March 11
The Block Island Sound (2020)
Coven of Sisters
To postpone their execution, a group of women accused of witchcraft lure their inquisitor into witnessing the witches’ Sabbath in this period Spanish drama.
March 12
Love Alarm: Season 2
The One
The One is set five minutes in the future, in a world where a DNA test can find your perfect partner – the one person you’re genetically predisposed to fall passionately in love with.
Paper Lives
Paradise PD: Part 3
YES DAY
Always feeling like they have to say NO to their kids and co-workers, Allison (Jennifer Garner) and Carlos (Edgar Ramírez) decide to give their three kids a YES DAY — where for 24 hours the kids make the rules.
March 14
Audrey (2020)
March 15
Bakugan: Armored Alliance
The BFG (2016)
The Last Blockbuster (2020)
Kevin Smith, Doug Benson, and Adam Brody are featured in this documentary on the last remaining Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon.
The Lost Pirate Kingdom
The real-life pirates of the Caribbean violently plunder the world’s riches and form a surprisingly egalitarian republic in this documentary series.
Zero Chill
March 16
RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo
Savages (2012)
Waffles + Mochi
Curious puppet pals Waffles and Mochi travel the world exploring the wonders of food and culture while learning how to cook with fresh ingredients. Special guests include Michelle Obama, Jack Black, and Zack Galifianakis.
March 17
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal
This documentary follows the mastermind behind a notorious scam to sneak the kids of rich and famous families into top US universities, which ended with Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin doing time .
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case
March 18
B: The Beginning Succession
When Keith is abducted and a friend from Koku’s past resurfaces, Killer B returns and everyone is pulled into a conspiracy involving the crown.
Cabras da Peste
Deadly Illusions (2021)
The Fluffy Movie (2014)
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
Skylines (2020)
March 19
Alien TV: Season 2
Country Comfort
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3
Sky Rojo
On the run from their pimp and his henchmen, three women embark on a wild and crazy journey in search of freedom. From the creators of “Money Heist.”
March 20
Jiu Jitsu (2020)
Nicolas Cage, Tony Jaa, and Frank Grillo star in this bonkers action movie about an ancient order of Jiu Jitsu fighters who face a vicious race of alien invaders in an epic battle for Earth.
March 22
Navillera
Philomena (2013)
March 23
Loyiso Gola: Unlearning
March 24
Seaspiracy
Who Killed Sara?
March 25
Caught by a Wave
DOTA: Dragon’s Blood — NETFLIX ANIME
After encounters with a dragon and a princess on her own mission, a Dragon Knight becomes embroiled in events larger than he could have ever imagined.
Millennials: Season 3
Secret Magic Control Agency
March 26
A Week Away
Bad Trip
Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
Croupier (1998)
The Irregulars
In 19th-century London, a group of misfits works to solve supernatural crimes at the behest of Dr. Watson and his elusive partner, Sherlock Holmes.
Magic for Humans by Mago Pop
Nailed It!: Double Trouble
March 29
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
Rainbow High: Season 1
March 30
7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire
March 31
At Eternity’s Gate (2018)
Haunted: Latin America
What are you looking forward to watching?
(featured image: Adam Rose/Netflix)
Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!
—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]