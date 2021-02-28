SNL‘s ‘Murder Show’ Song Hits Us Where We Live

The past few years have seen a boom in the true crime genre. Thanks to popular podcasts like My Favorite Murder, Serial, and Someone Knows Something, as well as a deluge of true crime documentaries and series, the genre has become especially popular with women. And last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live dropped a new music video that puts our favorite pastime on blast: watching true crime shows while relaxing.

Also to all my ladies (and anyone!) who binge true crime … this for you 😘 https://t.co/sXNc2Yet86 — Chloe Fineman (@chloefineman) February 28, 2021

“Murder Show” opens with cast member Chloe Fineman saying goodbye to her boyfriend (host Nick Jonas) as he heads out for the night. Once the door closes, Fineman, as well as Kate McKinnon, Ego Nwodim, and Melissa Villaseñor, snuggle up on the couch for some self-care, in the form of endless true crime documentaries. The Staircase, Making a Murderer, The Jinx, Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, and many more are referenced in the number, reminding us of just how much gruesome content is available on streaming. The women sing “Murder show, murder show, I’m gonna watch a murder show,” which I guarantee will be stuck in your head for at least a week.

Not only does the skit touch on our true crime obsession, but it also references all the mundane activities we do while watching our beloved murder shows. Doing our taxes, Facetiming our mom, folding laundry, all tasks made more tolerable with a true crime series on in the background. I especially felt seen watching Melissa Villaseñor splayed out on her couch eating a slice of pizza. The video also references something many of us do: not only watching a murder show but listening to a podcast about said murder.

Towards the end of the song, Nick Jonas pops back in to remind his girl that there’s something even better than murder shows: cult shows. Jonas name-checks The Vow, Wild Wild Country, and others as he croons about “brainwash, sex, and ugly dudes, and a bit of volleyball.” Jonas also shows up dressed as NXIVM founder and convicted sex trafficker Keith Raniere, complete with his midnight volleyball outfit.

The song was a hit online, causing many like-minded women to feel extremely seen:

Watching #SNL late and WHOA this "Murder Show" song is a BOP! pic.twitter.com/WLFBzJYlca — Myles Warden (@ReallyMighty) February 28, 2021

ok that “murder show” sketch on @nbcsnl was a very direct personal attack on me….I’m steadily making it way through all of @DiscoveryID’s content currently on Hulu, esp while doing my homework for grad school after work 🤪 — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) February 28, 2021

That murder show #SNL video sketch has officially made me feel seen. 😂 @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/AllYaEhqCs — Lisa Steinberg (@GoodHumorGrl) February 28, 2021

(featured image: screencap/NBC)

