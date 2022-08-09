Spoilers for Sonic 2

Before the second Sonic the Hedgehog film was even released, development for the third movie had already begun. Sonic 2 ended up being an, ahem, way past cool movie sequel, complete with a mid-credits scene that got fans excited for the third part of the blue blur’s surprisingly fun film trilogy. We don’t know that many details about the third movie yet, but we do have a release date for it.

What can we expect from the third film?

By the end of Sonic 2, we got ourselves a bonafide trio of Sonic Heroes with Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles coming together as friends and allies. This means we’ll probably see that teamwork in the next film, complete with Knuckles taking things far too literally while hilariously discovering the simple pleasures in life—like ice cream. While Robotnik has been left for dead, Agent Stone wandering around the remains of the final battle hints at the doctor still being alive. However, it would be an interesting twist if we got a Sonic SatAM type deal where Robotnik IS gone, but his terror remains with his sidekick.

I’m not sure if we’ll get to see Super Sonic again, but I wouldn’t be surprised (considering what the team will, most likely, be up against—Shadow the Hedgehog). There are all sorts of directions the story can go, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. How long do we have to wait? Til the holiday season! Um… two years from now.

When’s the release date?

Running faster, flying higher, and punching harder. #SonicMovie3 hits theatres on December 20, 2024. pic.twitter.com/DcFGbaKUao — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) August 9, 2022

“Running faster, flying higher, and punching harder,” reads the tweet from the official Sonic the Hedgehog movie Twitter account. “#SonicMovie3 hits theatres on December 20, 2024.” Two years is about the length of time it took between the first film (released on February 14, 2020) and the second film (released on April 8, 2022).

It looks like we’re going back to getting Sonic movies on special occasions, as yes, I absolutely DID spend Valentine’s Day watching the first movie. Now? I’ll be spending Christmas with a hedgehog, fox, and echidna.

(Featured image: Paramount Pictures)

