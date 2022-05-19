Ben Schwartz Says That ‘Sonic 3’ Will Be Bananas, but Will It End at a Trilogy?

Spoilers for Sonic 2.

Before Sonic the Hedgehog 2 made it to theaters, we got news of both Sonic 3 and a TV series that would focus on Knuckles “I like grapes” the Echidna. After the release of the film (which I loved a reasonable amount), fans got to see what would be on the horizon with Sonic 3. To add to the anticipation, Ben Schwartz has revealed a crucial detail about the third film according to Comicbook.com. “It’s going to be bananas, it’s going to be crazy! I can’t wait.”

Thank you, Ben!

In all seriousness, Schwartz couldn’t give too many details about Sonic 3 and what lies ahead for the franchise, but considering how Sonic 2 ends, it’s fair to call what’s coming next “bananas.” That being said, I can’t help but wonder if this is going to end in a trilogy, or are there more Sonic movies to come?

What happened at the end of Sonic 2?

Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles came together to fight Robotnik and the Death Egg Robot. Tom and Maddie came through to rescue Sonic, but the Master Emerald ended up shattering. In the remains of the Master Emerald pieces were the 7 Chaos Emeralds, and thanks to a strong sense of “wanting to protect my found family,” Sonic became Super Sonic.

Super Sonic easily defeated Robotnik, who is now presumed to be dead. Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles came together like a trio of Sonic Heroes and swore to protect the Master Emerald (which Knuckles put back together). Everyone went to get ice cream, and during the post-credits scene, we heard talk of “Project Shadow” and saw the black hedgehog inside of a lab.

That’s the short version. The long, fangirl version is right over here.

Are we getting anything else after Sonic 3?

Currently, there’s no word on anything coming after the third movie or the Knuckles series, but depending on what Shadow’s introduction covers, we can either end everything at “three” or dive deeper into Sonic lore. After all, Shadow has his own story to tell that may or may not fit into a single movie, especially since he’s probably going to start out as an antagonist.

We also have other Sonic characters who can be introduced, like Rouge the Bat (who is introduced in the same game as Shadow, Sonic Adventure 2), Amy Rose, and decades’ worth of heroes and villains (I REALLY want to see Mecha Sonic). The Sonic 2 movie already gave an explanation for Tails (he’s from a different planet), so it’s possible that other characters can be introduced as being from other planets. How many Sonic movies will there be? Currently, the answer is “three,” but as a catchy song says, there’s “Endless Possibilities.”

(featured image: Paramount Pictures)

