Even though the second Sonic the Hedgehog film isn’t out until April 8th, Paramount and Sega have revealed that the hedgehog’s film career has a bright future ahead. Not only has the development of a third film begun, but so has the development of the first-ever live-action series!

The CEO of SEGA CORPORATION, Haruki Satomi, shared a special message in regards to the announcement.

A special message about the future of the Sonic franchise from the CEO of SEGA CORPORATION, Haruki Satomi: pic.twitter.com/i3XX5YwsY3 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) February 15, 2022

“We are delighted to announce that the third Sonic theatrical film and the first live-action Sonic series for Paramount+ are being actively developed. We’ve got a remarkable partnership with Paramount, and we are excited to continue expanding the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise with them. 2022 is shaping up to be a significant year for the franchise with the second film being released this April, as well as Sonic Frontiers, the highly anticipated video game title, coming this holiday. Sonic has been beloved by fans across the world for over 30 years and we look forward to continuing to bring memorable moments and experiences to them for many years to come.”

According to Deadline, the news was delivered during a presentation at Viacom’s Investor Event. Brian Robbins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, had this to say:

“For more than three decades, Sonic the Hedgehog’s universe of vibrant, unique characters has generated one of the most passionate fanbases. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Sega, Neal Moritz, and all our creative partners as we explore additive ways to holistically scale the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise across platforms and captivate its loyal audience around the world.”

I’m so happy to see that we’re getting more fun Sonic content! As a longtime Sonic fan, I know that this is a fandom that has its ups and loop-de-loops leading into some merciless downs. However, the first film was such a delight to watch and the second one is looking to be an even bigger adventure. It’s been really nice to see such positive fan reactions because, well, fans are getting good Sonic content right now.

That being said, Sonic the Hedgehog is a franchise that has a lot of lore, and frankly, there’s plenty of material to draw from in regards to making a trilogy of films and a series – and that’s just with keeping the video games in mind, don’t get me started on everything the comic books have to offer.

Which begs the question, “What could we see in these future Sonic the Hedgehog installments?” Considering the content we’re getting out of this upcoming film (Knuckles, Tails, the Death Egg Robot, the Master Emerald) there are a couple of different directions we could go in, or should I say, “Endless Possibilities.“

What could be the plot of the third film?

I have a couple of different ideas that, of course, depend on what happens in the second film.

A rather cheeky option for the third film would be to pull a Sonic 3 & Knuckles. What I mean is the second film ends on a bit of a cliffhanger and the third film completes the story. This is similar to how Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was split into two games: Sonic 3 and Sonic & Knuckles, which you could put together thanks to, ahem, lock–on technology, and play through both games at once.

Basically, a Sonic 3 movie could give us a bonkers, fast-paced battle in space against Robotnik, and perhaps a proper Knuckles team up once he realizes that he’s helping out the wrong person.

Ideally, though, this second film will work all of that out, so the third one can move on to bigger, shall we say, Adventures?

There’s a chance a third movie could go straight into Sonic Adventure territory and introduce the likes of Amy Rose and, dare I say, Shadow. (Are we really ready for Shadow, though?) Part of me wonders if it’s a bit too early, but we do actually have all of the pieces to build toward that storyline.

We even have the Master Emerald shrine, which looks similar to the way it does in Sonic Adventure.

You could easily introduce Amy as a Sonic fangirl, especially since Sonic’s on this whole “trying to be a hero” kick. You could also work toward Chaos, a creature that protected the Emeralds (Master and Chaos, more on this later) who ended up attacking the Echidna tribe when they tried to steal them.

It’s kinda hinted at already in the second film as Robotnik talks about discovering the source of ultimate power. It’s very much possible that the second movie is building toward Chaos and that epic power rock opening that still gets me hyped.

Imagine if the third movie is Robotnik being like “oops, I unleashed a giant water monster that’s gonna flood the world” and everyone having to come together to try and stop Chaos.

If we get Super Sonic you will be able to hear my fangirl screech from the heavens above.

My only other guess for what a third movie could have is Mecha Sonic or Metal Sonic or (insert robot version of Sonic that Robotnik makes because he’s fed up with the hedgehog).

What could Knuckles’ series be about?

Knuckles’ series, set to launch in 2023 with Idris “I tried not to make him sound sexy and failed” Elba reprising his role, would be a great chance to get into the history of the Echidna tribe and how Knuckles came to be the one to look after the Master Emerald. What’s interesting about the movies is that when we meet the Echidnas, they’re chasing after Sonic and his guardian, Longclaw, so this series could potentially delve into the animosity between the tribe and Sonic’s mama owl.

My guess is that the series would take a lot of inspiration from Knuckles’ story in Sonic Adventure – and just the overall story that showed flashbacks of the Echidna tribe and how things took a turn for the worse when their leader decided to try and steal the Chaos Emeralds to gain more power. The quest for power that the tribe leader had in Adventure very much mirrors the opening in the first Sonic movie where he was being pursued by the Echidnas because of his power.

In the films, we haven’t seen the Chaos Emeralds (yet), but we do see the Master Emerald which, in the games, can nullify the power of the Chaos Emeralds, therefore making it stronger.

Are we getting the Chaos Emeralds in the films at all? Or just sticking with the Master Emerald? Sonic himself has a power inside of him already, one that we see Knuckles going up against and stopping in, at least, one battle, so maybe the Master Emerald will be the only bejeweled power source we’re working with. There is also more importance placed on the rings Sonic collects in the games as, in the movie, they open portals to other worlds.

All and all, I think the live-action series will give us a deeper look into the Echidnas, who Knuckles is, and his strong sense of duty toward protecting the Master Emerald.

With the second film coming in a few months and this series set to release next year, being a Sonic fan feels way past cool.

(Image: Paramount Pictures and Sega of America)

