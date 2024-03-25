Here’s the Science Behind Magneto’s DILF Status in ‘X-Men ’97’

Seeing all of our favorite mutants onscreen again is quite easily one of the greatest joys of X-Men ’97, but few of these beloved characters can claim to have a presence as magnetic as Magneto’s this time around.

Indeed, it was just one episode into the new show that we all found out that Professor X had left the X-Mansion to Magneto in his will, which subsequently named him as the new leader of the X-Men. Couple that with his curious relationship to Rogue and his engrossing, anything-but-subtle statements to the United Nations, and it’s clear that Magneto is getting teed up as one of X-Men ’97’s most pivotal characters, his surprise contributions to the collective X-Men thirst trap notwithstanding.

Speaking of which, just how old is the X-Mansion’s latest leading bachelor?

How old is Magneto in X-Men ’97?

Magneto’s age is easier to calculate than most, considering his comics history is more firmly rooted in real-world history than your average comic book character.

It’s well-known that Magneto survived the Holocaust as a young boy, meaning he would have been in the ballpark of around 10 years old in the early 1940s. We also know that X-Men ’97 takes place in the year 1997 (no prizes for guessing how that particular blank was filled in), so we can quite easily chalk Magneto’s age up as somewhere within his mid-to-late 60s, as of the events of the show.

He’s not quite as old as Wolverine, who’s roughly 100 years old at the time that X-Men ’97 is taking place, but if that luscious gray mane of Magneto’s is communicating anything, it’s that he’s the new senior voice around these parts nevertheless, and whenever he speaks next, the world will be watching (Disney+, that is).

