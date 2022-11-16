‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and More

On October 6, at New York Comic Con 2022, Universal Studios released the highly-anticipated trailer for the first Super Mario Bros. film in decades. Until this trailer dropped, the main thing we knew about the film was that it continues the trend in which the cast is mostly made up of box-office stars rather than voice talent experts, as many animated features have been since the ‘90s.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (peers on Teen Titans Go! projects), Super Mario Bros. was written by Mathew Fogel (Minions: The Rise of Gru). The film also marks a major partnership between Nintendo and Illumination, and it will be released by Universal Pictures.

The Super Marios Bros. Movie cast has its ups and downs

The movie’s cast didn’t come without controversy, as everyone’s least favorite Chris—that is, Chris Pratt—was announced to star as the working-class Italian plumber, Mario. (Even though he still sounds just like … never mind.) Still, with Jack Black (Bowser) to Charlie Day (Luigi), there’s a lot to look forward to. Others include Anya Taylor-Joy as the royal Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and the best casting choice of the lot, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. The news of Rogen’s attachment has sparked various fan animations of Rogen as Donkey Kong in Pineapple Express and Knocked Up.

If you don’t mind spoiling the trailer, we can get into the additional casting. The supporting cast includes Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong), Khary Payton (Penguin King), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek), and Sebastian Maniscalco (Spike). While Juliet Jelenic, Eric Bauza, and Charles Martinet are in the film, I don’t think it’s official official. Bauza and Martinet are legendary Super Mario voice actors. Their voices appear in many of the games, and each portrays a number of characters.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer

Unless something catastrophic happens and this film bombs, this Super Mario Bros. will likely kick off a film franchise spanning a decade (or decades) to accompany the games and other merchandise. There is just so much good outweighing the bad, from a financial perspective. Also, for the past few years, video game movies, on the whole, have gotten better. Sure there’s The Angry Birds Movie (and others), but we also got Detective Pikachu and Sonic. Regardless, its target audience is also families, and Nintendo has kept the characters of this world in pop culture relevance for decades. If that weren’t enough, it’s also animation by Illumination, which runs the Minions empire.

When is The Super Mario Bros. Movie release date?

Though the film was supposed to be released for a Christmas-timed box office crowd on December 21, it got moved back into 2023. It now shares a release history eerily close to another video game-adapted film. Let me give you a clue: It came out in 2022 and features an anthropomorphic hedgehog that (unlike its real-life counterpart) really, really loves chili dogs. Super Mario Bros. comes out on April 7, 2023, in the U.S., and just three weeks later, on the 28th, it releases in Japan. This is a day before Sonic 2‘s 2022 release, but still gives plenty of cushion between itself and Sonic 3.

