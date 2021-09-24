There was a 40-minute Nintendo Direct presentation yesterday that mainly focused on upcoming releases for the Nintendo Switch. This included some titles we knew about (Metroid Dread is in a few more weeks!) and some that were clearly summoned by a bad bitch prayer circle (thank you, Bayonetta 3).

And … news on the official Super Mario Bros. movie?

While that may have felt like it came out of a random warp pipe, news of the animated film dates back to 2014, when a series of leaked Sony Pictures emails led to rumors of them closing a deal with Nintendo for a Mario movie. Back then, Genndy Tartakovsky (Hotel Transylvania, Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack, and Star Wars: Clone Wars) was a name being floated as a potential director.

Side note: Damn, that would’ve been rad!

These rumors proved to be false, though, and we wouldn’t hear about the animated movie again until 2017—this time, with Nintendo collaborating with Universal Pictures and Illumination (Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets, Sing). The deal became official in 2018, with Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto and Illumination head Chris Meledandri serving as co-producers.

Now? We have a December 21, 2022 release date, and a cast list for the English version of the film.

Ahahahahahaha.

Ha.

Here we gooooo!

Chris Pratt as Mario Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach Charlie Day as Luigi Jack Black as Bowser Keegan-Michael Key as Toad Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike And surprise cameos from Charles Martinet.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (Teen Titans Go! and Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) are directing, with screenwriter Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part and Minions: The Rise of Gru) working on the script. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Meledandri and Miyamoto had this to say in a statement:

“Mario and Luigi are two of the most beloved heroes in all of popular culture, and we are honored to have the unique opportunity to work so closely with Shigeru Miyamoto and the widely imaginative team at Nintendo to bring these characters to life in an animated movie, unlike any film Illumination has made to date.” – Chris Meledandri “We are collaborating with Chris [Meledandri] and his experienced team to not just create a character licensed film, but a new piece of entertainment which brings Super Mario Bros. to life on the screen, and allows everyone to enjoy whether or not they know about the game. The production so far is constructive and going very well, and both parties are learning a lot from each other. We humbly ask that fans wait just a little longer for the premiere, and we hope they look forward to seeing the unique characters from Super Mario Bros. on the big screen.” – Shigeru Miyamoto

Um.

So yeah.

Twitter had some … thoughts on this.

chris pratt as mario pic.twitter.com/KvnnoE8uic — Ross O’Donovan (@RubberNinja) September 23, 2021

I’M LOSING MY FUCKING MIND pic.twitter.com/3ZaHVpR5LT — Saltydkdan (@saltydkdan) September 23, 2021

Timeline looks like this right now pic.twitter.com/HwEWERTFfy — V i c t o r i a (@sailorbee) September 23, 2021

Some of those thoughts were comedic.

A lot of those thoughts were comedic.

How could they not be comedic?!

jack black bowsette — Ross O’Donovan (@RubberNinja) September 23, 2021

this is our toad yall im crying pic.twitter.com/MKPOoWxJgj — girlboss dani (@DANILALONDERS) September 23, 2021

Then there was the dawning realization that Mario was being voiced by Chris Pratt.

Watching the Nintendo direct live and seeing Chris Pratt Mario and then two minutes later seeing bayonetta is like getting hit by a bus and then getting hit by the ambulance that was on the way to get you — 아빠 ☽☾ running with cookies (@harbingerslut) September 23, 2021

You really expect me to believe that Peach would pick Chris Pratt over Jack Black? — Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) September 23, 2021

This is the funniest thing I’ve seen all week pic.twitter.com/W1kkD29H5s — Cosmonaut Marcus (@CosmonautMarcus) September 23, 2021

Imagine surviving two recessions and a pandemic only to have to endure Chris Pratt as Mario — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 24, 2021

And the realization that Danny DeVito is right there, and he and Charlie Day have great comedic chemistry. Also, DeVito’s voice would be a good fit for Mario, sort of a callback to how he sounded before Charles Martinet brought him to life in the video games.

how the fuck can you cast charlie day as luigi and not have danny devito as mario — 정(jeong)🎴@ store open (@dune5and) September 23, 2021

For reference, here’s the late Lou Albano:

And the late Bob Hoskins:

I’m not saying DeVito is an exact match or anything like that, but it’s not that farfetched to think that he could take on Mario if Hollywood was gonna do the ol’ “casting well-known actors for animation is the only way to sell tickets” thing, which, well, that’s exactly what it feels like they’re doing with Super Mario Bros.

That, in and of itself, is a problem that’s been talked about for a long time.

Say what you will about Michael Bay’s Transformers films, but both he and Hasbro clearly understood the value and importance of Peter Cullen voicing Optimus Prime pic.twitter.com/1ESiA9n6Bi — ✪ daniel barnes ✪ (@Danny8bit) September 24, 2021

This cast list has led to the return of a more serious conversation about how voice actors aren’t given chances to be in movies like this, being passed over in favor of casting celebrities because Hollywood thinks that’s the only way we’d go and support a film like this. While this isn’t the first time this has happened, there is an extra feeling of insult when Charles Martinet is being promoted as a cameo instead of portraying the character he’s been voicing since the ’90s.

I know Hollywood is stuck on this outdated idea of folks only being interested in animation if their fave celebrity is tied to it, but Mario is beyond iconic. No one needs to be convinced to see a Mario movie. You don’t need a “big name” to lure people in. Mario—and Charles Martinet—have already done the work for you.

But let’s say that wasn’t the case. Let’s say that Mario wasn’t so big that every department store is contractually obligated to carry at least 1 of his shirts. Why wouldn’t you let this be an opportunity for his voice actor to take him to greater heights? Because let’s face it, no matter how popular the celebrity is in that role, if the movie doesn’t look good (and in this case sound good), it won’t be the hit you want it to be.

Voice acting is a different kind of acting. You can’t just get someone who’s popular and have them read lines. Trust me, audiences can tell the difference. Is that what it’ll sound like with Chris Pratt? Who knows? I mean, he technically does have voice acting experience (The LEGO Movie), but the fact remains that this cast announcement feels like another “banking on star-power” moment when Mario already has star-power thanks to decades of voice work from someone who is still working as him today.

as someone who once joked about stealing charles martinet’s job, i am furious on his account right now — brian david gilbert (@briamgilbert) September 23, 2021

Imagine being Charles Martinez and voicing Mario for one bajillion years and then getting replaced for the movie by CHRIS PRATT, DINOSAUR SEDUCER — Tamoor Hussain (@tamoorh) September 23, 2021

Yeah sure let’s get Chris Pratt to do an imitation of Mario for the animated Mario movie instead of getting, you know, the literal authentic voice of Mario who’s been the character for 3 decades to play the real deal. Let’s relegate Charles Martinet to “special cameos” instead. — YongYea (@YongYea) September 24, 2021

“WITH SURPRISE CAMEOS FROM CHARLES MARTINET”?!?!?!?!?!!!? THE VOICE OF MARIO IS GONNA BE A SURPRISE CAMEO IN THE *MARIO* MOVIE IM SICK pic.twitter.com/jCScaEbo2U — Zeno Robinson: Seirin #10 Kagadummy (@childishgamzeno) September 23, 2021

I wish I could have listened in on the phone call of Nintendo asking Charles Martinet, who’s been voicing Mario for nearly 30 YEARS if he’d like to cameo in the Chris Pratt Mario movie. 😭😭 — Connor (@CDawgVA) September 24, 2021

Can we talk for a sec about the disrespect to Charles Martinet here? This man has been voicing Mario for over 20 years, and we’ve heard him speak in full sentences before, it doesn’t sound weird. This is the peak of “we need celebrity voice actors on the poster”, — Matt Acuña (@Acuna_Mattata) September 23, 2021

What are your thoughts on the cast list of Super Mario Bros.? Admittedly, my thoughts are somewhere between “is this the real-life” and “is this just fantasy?” Will this cast work? Or is this something that should be smashed by an angry Thwomp?

Also, stop speaking things into the universe for teh lulz! It always comes true!

I’m calling it now, the Mario Bros movie will NOT have Charles Martinet play Mario for no reason and cast someone like Chris Pratt — StheGeneral (@general_sthe) May 21, 2020

(featured image: Universal Pictures/Nintendo)

