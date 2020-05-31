Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in June Because the World Outside Is Terrifying
It’s the final day of May, bringing an end to one of the roughest months in recent history. Cities and businesses are reopening despite the continued COVID-19 pandemic. Protesters are taking to the streets to demand justice for systemic racism and police brutality. Elected officials are setting curfews and bringing in the National Guard.
If you’re not scared and anxious right now, you probably haven’t been paying attention. As we continue to isolate from friends and family, self-care is now more important than ever. And for many of us pop culture junkies, that means hunkering down on the couch and streaming our worries away.
Now I’m not saying that watching television will cure the world’s ills, but if it provides you with some distraction and entertainment for a few hours, well, that’s something to be grateful for. Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in June, including our top picks for the month:
June 1
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Bad News Bears
The Boy
Cape Fear
The Car
Casper
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
Clueless: The dream of the 90s is alive in everyone’s favorite teen movie.
Cocomelon: Season 1
The Disaster Artist
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Healer
The Help
Inside Man
The Lake House
Lust, Caution
Observe and Report
Priest
The Queen
The Silence of the Lambs
Starship Troopers: There’s no better time for this loopy satire of fascism and the military industrial complex.
Twister
V for Vendetta: “People shouldn’t be afraid of their governments. Governments should be afraid of their people.”
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West Side Story
You Don’t Mess With the Zohan
Zodiac
June 2
Alone: Season 6
Fuller House: The Farewell Season
Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1
True: Rainbow Rescue
June 3
Killing Gunther
Lady Bird: Greta Gerwig’s solo directorial debut is an ode to female adolescence and is part of a new wave of female coming of age stories. The film is filled with excellent performances, but Beanie Feldstein stands out as Lady Bird’s awkward best friend.
Spelling the Dream: This uplifting documentary follows the journey of four Indian-American kids and their road to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
June 4
Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga
Can You Hear Me / M’entends-tu?
June 5
13 Reasons Why
Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai
Hannibal: Season 1-3
The Last Days of American Crime
Queer Eye: Season 5: The Fab Five head to Philly to help a new season of folks look, feel, and live better. Comfort TV doesn’t get more satisfying than this, folks.
June 6
Queen of the South: Season 4
June 7
Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6
June 8
Before I Fall
June 10
Curon
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 5
Lenox Hill
Middle Men
My Mister Season 1
Reality Z
June 11
Pose: Season 2: The second season of Pose delivered drama, heartfelt performances, and powerful storylines about set in the ballroom scene of 1990 New York City.
June 12
Da 5 Bloods: Fresh off his Oscar win for BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee returns with a drama about four soldiers who return to Vietnam in search of buried treasure. Chadwick Boseman co-stars as their Squad Leader.
Dating Around: Season 2
F is for Family: Season 4
Jo Koy: In His Elements
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2
ONE PIECE: Alabasta
ONE PIECE: East Blue
ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line
Pokémon Journeys: The Series
The Search
The Woods
June 13
Alexa & Katie Part 4
How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6
Milea
June 14
Marcella: Season 3
June 15
Underdogs
June 16
Baby Mama
Charlie St. Cloud
The Darkness
Frost/Nixon
June 17
An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn
Mr. Iglesias: Part 2
June 18
A Whisker Away: Cats, magic, and love? Sign us up!
The Order: Season 2
June 19
Babies: Part 2
Father Soldier Son
Feel the Beat
Floor Is Lava
Lost Bullet
Girls From Ipanema: Season 2
One-Way to Tomorrow
The Politician: Season 2
Rhyme Time Town
Wasp Network
June 21
Goldie
June 22
Dark Skies
June 23
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything
June 24
Athlete A
Crazy Delicious
Nobody Knows I’m Here (Nadie sabe que estoy aquí)
June 26
Amar y vivir
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga: Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens and Demi Lovato star in this musical comedy about the Eurovision Song Contest.
Home Game
Straight Up
June 29
Bratz: The Movie
June 30
Adú
BNA
George Lopez: We’ll Do It for Half
What are you looking forward to streaming in June?
