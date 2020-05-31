Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in June Because the World Outside Is Terrifying

It’s the final day of May, bringing an end to one of the roughest months in recent history. Cities and businesses are reopening despite the continued COVID-19 pandemic. Protesters are taking to the streets to demand justice for systemic racism and police brutality. Elected officials are setting curfews and bringing in the National Guard.

If you’re not scared and anxious right now, you probably haven’t been paying attention. As we continue to isolate from friends and family, self-care is now more important than ever. And for many of us pop culture junkies, that means hunkering down on the couch and streaming our worries away.

Now I’m not saying that watching television will cure the world’s ills, but if it provides you with some distraction and entertainment for a few hours, well, that’s something to be grateful for. Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in June, including our top picks for the month:

June 1

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears

The Boy

Cape Fear

The Car

Casper

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless: The dream of the 90s is alive in everyone’s favorite teen movie.

Cocomelon: Season 1

The Disaster Artist

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Healer

The Help

Inside Man

The Lake House

Lust, Caution

Observe and Report

Priest

The Queen

The Silence of the Lambs

Starship Troopers: There’s no better time for this loopy satire of fascism and the military industrial complex.

Twister

V for Vendetta: “People shouldn’t be afraid of their governments. Governments should be afraid of their people.”

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

You Don’t Mess With the Zohan

Zodiac

June 2

Alone: Season 6

Fuller House: The Farewell Season

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1

True: Rainbow Rescue

June 3

Killing Gunther

Lady Bird: Greta Gerwig’s solo directorial debut is an ode to female adolescence and is part of a new wave of female coming of age stories. The film is filled with excellent performances, but Beanie Feldstein stands out as Lady Bird’s awkward best friend.

Spelling the Dream: This uplifting documentary follows the journey of four Indian-American kids and their road to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

June 4

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga

Can You Hear Me / M’entends-tu?

June 5

13 Reasons Why

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai

Hannibal: Season 1-3

The Last Days of American Crime

Queer Eye: Season 5: The Fab Five head to Philly to help a new season of folks look, feel, and live better. Comfort TV doesn’t get more satisfying than this, folks.

June 6

Queen of the South: Season 4

June 7

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6

June 8

Before I Fall

June 10

Curon

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 5

Lenox Hill

Middle Men

My Mister Season 1

Reality Z

June 11

Pose: Season 2: The second season of Pose delivered drama, heartfelt performances, and powerful storylines about set in the ballroom scene of 1990 New York City.

June 12

Da 5 Bloods: Fresh off his Oscar win for BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee returns with a drama about four soldiers who return to Vietnam in search of buried treasure. Chadwick Boseman co-stars as their Squad Leader.

Dating Around: Season 2

F is for Family: Season 4

Jo Koy: In His Elements

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2

ONE PIECE: Alabasta

ONE PIECE: East Blue

ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line

Pokémon Journeys: The Series

The Search

The Woods

June 13

Alexa & Katie Part 4

How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6

Milea

June 14

Marcella: Season 3

June 15

Underdogs

June 16

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

The Darkness

Frost/Nixon

June 17

An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2

June 18

A Whisker Away: Cats, magic, and love? Sign us up!

The Order: Season 2

June 19

Babies: Part 2

Father Soldier Son

Feel the Beat

Floor Is Lava

Lost Bullet

Girls From Ipanema: Season 2

One-Way to Tomorrow

The Politician: Season 2

Rhyme Time Town

Wasp Network

June 21

Goldie

June 22

Dark Skies

June 23

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything

June 24

Athlete A

Crazy Delicious

Nobody Knows I’m Here (Nadie sabe que estoy aquí)

June 26

Amar y vivir

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga: Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens and Demi Lovato star in this musical comedy about the Eurovision Song Contest.

Home Game

Straight Up

June 29

Bratz: The Movie

June 30

Adú

BNA

George Lopez: We’ll Do It for Half

What are you looking forward to streaming in June?

