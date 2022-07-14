Here Are the ‘Stranger Things’ Filming Locations

Stranger Things season 4 just wrapped up on Netflix on July 1, 2022, and for the first time, it branched out a bit further than Hawkins, Indiana. Since its release in 2016, Stranger Things has predominantly been set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. On the surface, it’s a quiet, quaint little town. However, the peace has been disturbed by the presence of Hawkins National Laboratory. The lab was operated by the U.S. Department of Energy and grew out of the scientific endeavors of World War II.

At some point, though, the lab started Project MKUltra, in which Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) began conducting experiments on children to make them telekinetic. One test subject, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), used her powers and accidentally opened a Gate to the Upside Down. Ever since then, Hawkins has been plagued by the Upside Down, with creatures such as Demogorgons and the Mind Flayer making their way through Gates.

Hence, with the Gates to the Upside Down being located in Hawkins, it has always been the primary setting. However, the Byers family and Eleven attempted to leave that cursed town behind after Hopper’s (David Harbour) perceived death. Season 4 saw them attempting to start a new life in Lenora Hill, California. Meanwhile, Hopper, previously thought to be deceased, was alive and being held captive in Russia. Hence, season 4’s locations span two states and two countries. Here are all of the filming locations in Stranger Things.

Atlanta, Georgia

(Netflix)

Atlanta, Georgia is the primary filming location for Stranger Things. When you see the town of Hawkins, it is actually Atlanta and its surrounding areas that you are seeing. The exterior of Hawkins National Laboratory is actually a shot of a building located on Emery University’s Briarcliff Campus in Atlanta. It used to be the Georgia Mental Health Institute, which gives it a pretty fitting gloomy history. Most of the scenes that take place in the woods were shot in Stone Mountain Park in Atlanta, or at the Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers.

Most of the downtown Hawkins scenes are filmed in the center of Jackson, GA. The Butts County Probate Court in Jackson serves as the exterior of Hawkins Library. The exterior of the houses seen in the series are scattered throughout Atlanta, Riverdale, Fairburn, and East Point. The interiors of the laboratory and homes were created on set at the studio in Atlanta. Meanwhile the interior and exterior of the Hawkins high school and middle school are filmed at the former Patrick Henry High School in Stockbridge, GA.

Also, the creepy Creel House featured in season 4 is actually a real American mansion. The real Creel House is called the Claremount House and can be found in Rome, GA. It is a Gothic Revival house that was built back in 1882 and one of the most prominent historical homes in Rome. The Starcourt Mall in season 3 is also a real, partially abandoned, complex called Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth.

New Mexico

(Netflix)

Season 4 of Stranger Things saw Eleven and the Byers family living in Lenora Hills, California. The scenes that take place in California were shot in New Mexico. The Lenora Hill High School that Will (Noah Schnapp) and Eleven go to is actually the Eldorado High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Americana Motel and roller skating rink were also both located in Albuquerque. Meanwhile, The Surfer Boys Pizza restaurant that Argyle (Eduardo Franco) works at is located in Lunas, NM.

The skateboarding scene from Max’s (Sadie Sink) memory was also shot in Albuquerque at Snow Park. The Nevada desert where Dr. Brenner’s secret laboratory is located was shot right outside of Albuquerque, in the desert around Zia Pueblo.

Lithuania

(Netflix)

Stranger Things season 4 saw Hopper (David Harbour) stuck in a Russian prison, called Kamchatka Prison. We also see Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Murray (Brett Gelman) travel to Russia, as they hatch an escape plan. Though the Kamchatka peninsula is a real place in Russia, the Russia scenes were all shot in Lithuania. The Kamchatka Prison Hopper is kept in is actually the Lukiškės Prison in Vilnius. The prison, which initially opened in 1904, is now closed. Meanwhile, the place where Yuri’s (Nikola Đuričko) plane is located is the Kyviškės Airport in Kyviškės, Lithuania.

(featured image: Netflix)

