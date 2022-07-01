The ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Finale, Explained

Stranger Things 4 has been split up into two volumes and it has then, in turn, made so many of us nervous in our quest for answers. Who was going to survive? Who was going to fight back? Would Vecna win? All of these questions plagued our thoughts in the month we had to wait between volumes and now that the rest of season 4 is here, there’s a lot to unpack. Like what is going on with the ending and what does it mean for the future of Stranger Things.

With just one season left of the hit show, the ending for season 4 set up quite the journey ahead for Hawkins, and so, let’s talk about what happened in the finale and where it leads us for season 5.

**Spoilers for Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 lie ahead**

A lot happened in the final two episodes of season 4. We watched as Eleven escaped the clutch of Papa once and for all, we saw Max try to fight back against Vecna with the help of her friends, and we saw Eddie be the hero he never thought he could be. But all of that led to an interesting end to the season and a setup for season 5 that left us with a lot of questions.

In the last moments of the season, we get to see Hawkins rebuilding itself after what they’re categorizing as an earthquake. But what’s really happening is that the pain that Vecna went through at the hands of Eleven caused a rip in the fabric of Hawkins and we’re seeing parts of the Upside Down bleeding into the town. And while many are leaving, our favorite heroes are staying to help rebuild the town and it might not be the best move.

Is Hawkins safe?

At the end of the season, we get to see Robin, Steve, and Dustin head to a shelter at the school to help Hawkins rebuild. They’re there offering blankets and toys as well as giving their energy towards organizing and making food. Dustin is confronted with Eddie’s uncle and has to tell him what really happened and everyone seems to be getting back to basics with survival but is Hawkins a safe place to be?

Definitely not. What we see is that there are still fires breaking out and breaks in the reality separating Hawkins and the Upside Down and it clearly isn’t going to be an easy feat if what happens at Hopper’s cabin is true.

The Upside Down meets reality

We see Eleven finally get reunited with Hopper and everything seems to be wrapping up nicely with Stranger Things 4 when suddenly, Will feels a prick up his neck and he looks to the sky thinking that he’s yet again the link between the two worlds but everyone there (his family, Nancy, Mike, Argyle, Hopper, and Eleven) all can see what looks like the snow from the Upside Down falling to the ground. And they’re not the only ones. We get a glimpse of the Wheeler household and Holly Wheeler screams that it is snowing to her mother. And we see Eleven and the rest of her friends all go to a field when she sees just how deep the divide has broken Hawkins.

So what does this mean for the future? I think it means that Vecna isn’t gone and he’s certainly not done. His quest to destroy is only fueled now by El fighting back against him, and Hawkins might never recover from the break in their “protection” against the Upside Down. Season 5 has a lot to explain to us, especially about whether or not our favorite characters will survive as the Upside Down takes over their reality.

