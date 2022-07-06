Netflix’s Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer sat down with Collider’s Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub to discuss the massive labor that was Stranger Things season 4—including who else was supposed to die in a season that already delivered an emotional blow through killing off a beloved character.

SPOILERS FOR STRANGER THINGS 4

We are all in mourning for Eddie and very, very glad that Max managed to make it back from the darkness of the Upside Down, but there is someone else who was supposed to die in Mother Russia.

“In terms of who makes it, who lives or dies. I think there was a version where Dimitri, AKA Enzo, didn’t make it,” shared Matt Duffer. “Then he ended up making it. But that’s [the most] radical of a departure from the original idea versus what we ended up with.” Enzo/Dimitri (Tom Wlaschiha) was the guard that Hopper (David Harbour) befriended while imprisoned in Russia, in his very long and boring storyline that did at least have some nice snow shots. Dimitri became a fan favorite because the internet loves a bromance, and Harbour bleeds chemistry with other guys.

Thankfully, Dimitri made it, and both Joyce and Hopper escaped from the USSR. Stranger Things loves to make people love a new character and then kill them off, so I knew not to get too attached to Eddie, but it was still hard to see him go. I’m honestly just glad I we got to see him go out in a literal blaze of metal glory.

Season five won’t be coming until 2024, but I’m hoping that if we must lose another beloved character, they get to at least get to end shredding one of the best songs of all time.

(via Collider, featured image: Netflix)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]