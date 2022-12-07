Henry Cavill’s Future as Superman Is Reportedly Up in the Air…Again

So after all this, it seems as if The Man of Steel 2 might end up getting scrapped from DC anyway. The Henry Cavill led movie which was a long time in the making and something that fans really got excited about when Cavill left The Witcher to focus on his role of Clark Kent. But now, in an exclusive to The Hollywood Reporter which also hinted at the cancelation of Wonder Woman 3, it seemed as if Cavill’s second film might also be on the chopping block.

This comes from a possible scenario from the future which completely shuts down the Snyderverse and will see the end of Cavill’s Clark Kent and even Jason Momoa’s Aquaman along with the Wonder Woman 3 news. Which…that’s not really want fans want out of this overhaul of the DCU. Because the casting was not really the problem that fans had with the movies that we did get with these heroes.

It comes right after the excitement that Cavill shared for what was to come with his take on Superman. So if that is the path that James Gunn and Peter Safran take, it is going to come with a lot of push back. Mainly because we got our hopes up that something was actually going to come to fruition this time.

The news does include Momoa moving on from Aquaman which pairs with the rumors that he is going to play the alien known as Lobo in future movies (meaning we’d have to lose Aquaman for Lobo which doesn’t really track for me, if I’m being honest). And it just feels like an unnecessary shake up because the casting of our heroes hasn’t ever really been the problem these movies have faced. And it is telling that this is an option when they are still planning on releasing The Flash as is with Ezra Miller as the lead…

This is still just one option though and one I hope isn’t taken.

The hope of Henry Cavill’s Superman

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Henry Cavill was crafted to play Clark Kent and what we did see of him was pretty good. Yes, the writing was not perfect, but he was. And so to completely throw that idea out so we can erase the Snyderverse? That’s…odd.

On the one hand, I get it. The Snyderverse has come with its fair share of problems for the DCEU and with fans of the franchise but that doesn’t mean that everything in it should have to go. If you’re erasing the Snyderverse, you’d then be erasing what did work about the DCEU prior to the take over of Gunn and Safran.

As I said in the Wonder Woman 3 piece, I hope that this doesn’t happen and I hope that Cavill, Momoa, and Gadot all get their time to shine once more. But if I got my hopes up for Cavill’s return for nothing???? I’m going to be very mad!

(image: Warner Bros.)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]