I am about to write the sentence that makes me the happiest girl in the world: Henry Cavill is BACK as Superman! The actor who was literally crafted by the gods to play Clark Kent has been rumored to be coming back to the world of the DCEU for a long while. And we were left hoping turn after turn because he hadn’t come back into our lives. Luckily, our prayers have been answered.

Not only was Cavill back in the most recent movie, Black Adam (which was heavily spoiled online by people who just didn’t care that others hadn’t seen it yet), but today Cavill posted on Instagram saying that he is back in the role! “I wanted to wait the weekend before posting this,” Cavill said. “Because I wanted to give you a chance to watch Black Adam.”

He went on to say that he wanted to make it official that he is back as Superman and that this was just a small taste of what was to come—that small taste being the image he shared, as well as the Superman cameo that many experienced in Black Adam over the weekend.

Cavill captioned the video with “A very small taste of what’s to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded.” Frankly? I am screaming. This is perfect and what I wanted for Cavill.

While I think he is a perfect Superman/Clark Kent/Kal-El, some online (let’s call them what they are: Fans of only the Snyderverse and not Superman) have taken to complaining about how Superman looks because he … looks like Superman?

Superman’s curl is … from the comics, guys

It started over the weekend with the release of Black Adam and was a lot of people angry that Superman was in the red and blue suit—you know, the one that he debuted with back in 1939 and has mostly worn ever since, and mad that he had a curl on his forehead, something he also has had since 1939.

What their complaints really say is this: They hate Superman and want their own version of who they think Clark is versus who he actually has always been. These are not fans of Superman. They’re people who just want to complain, but the fact that they’re mad about his curl is truly and honestly one of the funniest things I have ever seen.

When you love Superman so much that you hate Superman. pic.twitter.com/dgO0X0SZJM — Zaki Hasan (@zakiscorner) October 23, 2022

Seriously, if you’re mad his suit is red and blue or that he has a curl … you maybe don’t like Superman!

Superman is an iconic character and one who has had the same look from his inception, which is why I found Cavill to be so perfectly cast. He looks like someone plopped him out of a Superman comic onto the screen. While I didn’t love Man of Steel in the way I have loved Superman stories in the past, I loved Cavill’s take on the character, and it made me love him in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The reality is that Superman is a symbol for hope, and Man of Steel had little of that symbolism. I hope, moving forward, that we get the Superman we know and love, but I am excited either way because it is what Cavill and the character deservers, spitcurl and all.

