Hello Kitty x ‘Yu-Gi-Oh’ Is Coming … as a McDonald’s Happy Meal

Everything from the early 2000s is making a comeback, including Sanrio and Yu-Gi-Oh, in the form of McDonald’s Happy Meals. Who would’ve thought Sanrio characters dressed as Yu-Gi-Oh monsters would still look absolutely cute?

I didn’t expect the Blue-Eyes White Dragon card to ever look cute, but Cinnamoroll can make anything look adorable. But several of Hello Kitty’s friends will be making even the creepiest monster cards look cute in this collaboration. Even the Forbidden One looks as squishable as Pompompurin.

These ten Sanrio x Yu-Gi-Oh Happy Meals will be made available in 55 different countries, starting in Europe in the spring, then Asia, and then the U.S. this summer. There’s no specific release date for the toys, but you can expect a summer full of Happy Meals.

It’s being reported that the Yu-Gi-Oh x Hello Kitty Mcdonald’s Collab is scheduled to hit the US this Summer pic.twitter.com/d2toWlTw2z — ?MangaAlerts #uw7s? (@MangaAlerts) May 22, 2024

Hello Kitty and Friends x ‘Yu-Gi-Oh’

Sanrio character yu-gi-oh Monster Hello Kitty Dark Magician Bad Batz-maru Red-Eyes Black Dragon Cinnamoroll Blue-Eyes White Dragon Kuromi Slifer the Sky Dragon My Melody Dark Magician Girl Pompompurin Exodia the Forbidden One Kerokerokeroppi Kuriboh Chococat The Winged Dragon of Ra Pocchaco Time Wizard Tuxedosam Obelisk the Tormentor

Everybody’s been raving about how cute Hello Kitty and Friends are in this collaboration, but nobody’s been talking about what these toys exactly are. These little collectibles are small plushies you can bring around with you. They don’t come with hooks, so you can put them in pockets or hang them on your bag with a clear case.

The only crime this collaboration committed is that Gudetama is absent from this lineup. Sanrio missed the golden opportunity to dress Gudetama, everyone’s favorite lazy egg, as a Yu-Gi-Oh Monster Egg. For that reason, I’ll have to pass on this collab.

