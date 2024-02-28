Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, and More Funny People Join ‘Hacks’ Season 3

The White Lotus isn’t the only series entering its third season with a stacked cast: Max has announced a murderer’s row of guest stars joining Hacks for season 3 of the Emmy-winning comedy series.

Season 3 of Hacks is set a full year after the events at the end of season 2, when comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) took matters into her own hands and self-released a DVD of her standup special on QVC. In the season 2 finale, Deborah fires comedy writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) so that she’ll pursue her own career. She also drops her lawsuit against Ava, who broke her NDA by sending a spiteful email to TV producers, spilling the beans on Deborah’s less-than-savory behavior.

Joining Smart and Einbinder for season 3 are Helen Hunt (Blindspotting), Christina Hendricks (Mad Men), Christopher Lloyd (THE GOAT), Dan Bucatinsky (The Comeback), comedian George Wallace, and Tony Goldwyn (Law & Order). The hilarious Meg Stalter has been bumped up to series regular for season 3, which also features returning cast members Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, Lorenza Izzo, and Paul W. Downs—who co-created and showruns the series with Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky.

Hacks season 3 is set to premiere sometime this spring on Max.

(featured image: Araya Doheny, Getty Images for STARZ / Stefanie Keenan, Getty Images for Women in Film)

