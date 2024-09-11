‘Mrs. Mahomes who?’: Swifties react to Trump’s absurd Taylor Swift comparison

Donald Trump tried to claim that having Brittany Mahomes’ support was the same as having Taylor Swift’s endorsement, and Swifties quickly corrected him.

Swift and Mahomes were dragged into the political sphere due to their friendship and contrasting political leanings. The pair became friends because Swift is dating The Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, while Mahomes is married to the team’s quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. The two couples hang out together occasionally, and Swift and Mahomes sometimes share a suite while attending games and supporting their partners. Viewers took a special interest in their friendship recently when Mahomes spoke out in support of Trump, earning her a shout-out from the Republican presidential nominee. Meanwhile, Swift has been open in the past about her left-leaning views.

After Mahomes’ pro-Trump social media activity, conservatives attacked Swift for not sitting with her at the NFL kickoff game. However, when Swift and Mahomes were then seen attending a game with Kelce and Patrick, leading the left to call out Swift for mingling with Trump supporters despite her stance. Finally, Swift broke her silence on the upcoming election and offered her official endorsement of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Of course, Trump had something to say about it.

Donald Trump compares Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes

It’s well known that Trump has an odd preoccupation with Swift. He can’t handle that one of the most famous people in the world doesn’t support him, so he once tried to laughably claim he was more famous than Swift. Most recently, he was so desperate for her approval that he circulated a fake AI-generated image of Swift supposedly endorsing him.

Yet, when he learned of Swift actually endorsing Harris, he tried to play it off as if he didn’t care. When Fox News questioned him about Swift’s Harris endorsement, Trump stated,

Well, I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better, if you want to know the truth. She’s a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan … she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace. But, no, I like Brittany. I think Brittany’s great … she’s the one I like much better than Taylor Swift.

Trump’s statement was a little strange. He sure talks a lot about Swift for someone who’s “not a fan.” Many also noticed how he struggled even to recall Brittany Mahomes’ name, which is why he referred to her as “Mrs. Mahomes” in the first place. Also, was the marketplace comment supposed to be a threat? The weirdest part was that he brought up Mahomes at all. He seemed to suggest that Swift and Mahomes are equivalent, bragging about how MAGA has Mahomes, so it doesn’t matter that Harris has Swift.

Of course, Swifties had a lot of thoughts about Trump’s bizarre comparison of Mahomes and Swift. Many questioned where all of Mahomes’ albums, Grammys, and followers are. Swift is such a huge name that she literally elevated the economies of every city where her Eras Tour touched down. Few parallel her following and positive impact on young women. That’s not to say that Mahomes hasn’t accomplished anything as a former athlete with her own entrepreneurial achievements. However, she will never come close to Swift’s impact, success, and platform. Swift has the influence to potentially impact the election, while Mahomes does not.

Lol he's acting like Mrs.Mahomes is Swift's peer. Where are the albums, tour? My goodness. https://t.co/z4uCihSnXJ — ~itsme.who.~ (@itsme_wahwho) September 11, 2024

You can have Mrs. Mahomes. We don’t want her. https://t.co/v8Z0zKIWSB — Krystina ?? (@krysO25) September 11, 2024

Mrs. Mahomes: being married to Patrick



Taylor Swift: Taylor Swift https://t.co/BiuLiIr7B7 — cynthia is trying (@currerbelled) September 11, 2024

He think “Mrs. Mahomes” gon move the needle lmao https://t.co/VgXAB2f5tW — Terrell W. (@TheReal_TWill) September 11, 2024

I bet Trump can't name 5 Mrs. Mahomes albums https://t.co/E6gFM7Kc1b — Jillian Brooke (@cyberchondria28) September 11, 2024

Mrs. Mahomes is nowhere near Taylor Swift’s status ??? Fuck the Chiefs btw — Grey Rock ??? (@Hunny335691) September 11, 2024

How does he even know who Mrs. Mahomes is? I thought MAGA stopped watching football? https://t.co/Cnv3sl6Pa5 — Donettes (@Qcconfidential) September 11, 2024

Of course he does. He only likes the ones who bow to him and kiss his ass. Mrs.Mahomes who? She’s a nobody without her hubby. Taylor on the other hand will always stand on her own. https://t.co/VOqP9gZFTt — Amanda ♥️?? (@Amanda08301989) September 11, 2024

Trump’s Swift and Mahomes comparison is really an insult to both women involved. He’s trying to act as if they’re interchangeable or the same, thus erasing everything that makes them unique. Swift is an accomplished and influential woman who shouldn’t be told by a man that she’s just the same as every other woman, while there’s nothing flattering about treating Mahomes like nothing other than a stand-in for Swift.

