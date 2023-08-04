‘Heartstopper’ Beautifully Illustrates Why We Need Libraries

Last year, Netflix’s Heartstopper blew us all away with how honest, sweet, and wonderful it was. Unlike most other dramatic high school shows, the teenagers in Heartstopper felt realistic. The drama and troubles they went through seemed more based in reality, but a slightly better version of our world. There were multiple queer storylines with kids from different backgrounds. And it was a show teenagers could actually watch.

The second season of Heartstopper keeps the vibe of season 1 going strong. The kids face new challenges with dating, anxiety, and parents. Charlie and Nick are figuring out how to balance their relationship and their school lives. Tao and Elle are not sure if they work better as friends or more than that.

Meanwhile, Isaac (Tobie Donovan) has been kind of a background character in season one. He supports his friends while also reading a book at all times. (Same, tbh, I still always have an emotional support book nearby.)

In season 2, we get to see more of Isaac as he explores who he is. As a bookworm, it’s only natural that when Isaac is at a loss, he heads to his school library for answers. But what if Isaac had no library to go to? What would this shy, bookish kid do if he had questions that he couldn’t ask anyone else? Sadly, that’s the reality many kids are facing in America as Republicans want to ban books and restrict libraries for anyone underage.

**Spoilers/plot discussion for Heartstoppers season 2 ahead**

This is EXACTLY why we need libraries

Over the past few years, the GOP has created laws banning books and closing libraries. Their argument is that books on certain topics would be harmful to children and even adults. (Romance novels have been a point of contention.) Basically, anything that deals with sexuality in any form, as well as feminism, and anything queer-related is on the banned list. Recently, a Houston, Texas school district announced they are converting their school libraries into detention halls.

Yes, the future of American libraries is looking pretty bleak. For many, school libraries are not only a place to find sources for research papers, but they are also a safe space where kids can explore topics about themselves or the world that they can’t anywhere else. I should know, I was one of those kids trying to find answers for things I couldn’t verbalize at the time.

During season 2 of Heartstopper, Isaac sees all of his friends pairing off or worried about their love lives. Isaac does make a new friend named James (Bradley Riches) who enters the rest of the friend group. Like Isaac, James loves books and helps out in the school library. James even works at a bookstore. He’s the complete package, really. James also has a very obvious crush on Isaac. During a trip to Paris, James kisses Isaac, but Isaac doesn’t feel the sparks from kissing like he thinks he’s supposed to. He says he thinks he knows what falling in love should feel like because he’s read loads of books about it.

Maybe he doesn’t have feelings for James or it could be something else. While visiting a queer art exhibit (art is also important!), he sees a piece that speaks to him about being asexual. Luckily for Isaac, he’s in England where the Evangelical book burning hasn’t taken hold. So during prom, he heads to the school library and grabs a book about someone’s experience as an asexual. As he reads the book, he seems to become happier and more at ease because he has found his answer.

Without that book, Isaac’s experience may have been vastly different. Being a bookish kid, he may never have asked anyone why he felt that way. Instead, he would have turned it on himself that something was wrong with him since he doesn’t fall into any of society’s sex-driven categories. The simple act of checking out a book from his school library validated Isaac’s experience and may have changed the course of the rest of his life. He knows there is nothing wrong with him and he’s not alone. It breaks my heart to think about how many kids across America will not experience such a life-altering experience, all because the GOP has deemed books too dangerous.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Netflix)

