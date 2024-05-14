What Happened to Reynolds In ‘Queen Charlotte’?

With Bridgerton season 3 premiering soon, fans of the historical romance-drama are likely bingeing on the previous seasons of the series, as well as its spinoff, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

The character of Reynolds (Freddie Dennis) was very well-received by audiences, partly because of his involvement in the Ton’s first queer romance. However, fans haven’t had the chance to see an older version of the character in Bridgerton, prompting the question: What happened to Reynolds?

This article contains spoilers for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

The simple answer is that the writers haven’t had the bandwidth to introduce the character in the main show yet. The closest official answer we have gotten so far came from creator Shonda Rhimes, who confirmed “Reynolds is not dead,” further adding that there’s a lot more she could “write about that.”

In an interview with Netflix’s official mouthpiece, Tudum, the actors who portray Reynolds (Freddie Dennis) and Brimsley (Sam Clemmett) joked about Reynolds’ whereabouts, with Dennis predicting that the character would be vacationing in the Maldives. Clemmett, keeping the on-screen chemistry intact in real life, dutifully disagreed, claiming the character was indeed taking a trip, but to Barbados.

Fans’ concerns about the fate of Reynolds stems from the moment when Brimsley is seen dancing alone in the dark, while the 1700s-era scene fades into the Regency era. It is a rude extension of a similar scene that was depicted in Queen Charlotte earlier, when the couple are shown dancing together in the gardens away from public view during the ball thrown by Charlotte and George. Brimsley and Reynolds are Charlotte and George’s footmen, respectively, and at one point in the show it did seem like the duo were destined to have a future together.

All episodes of Queen Charlotte are available to stream on Netflix. Part 1 of Bridgerton season 3 premieres on May 16.

