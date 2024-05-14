What You Need To Know About Vermithor for ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2

The new trailer release for HBO’s House of the Dragon has sent fans into a frenzy again, with the highly anticipated fantasy drama series set to premiere on Max on June 16.

Season 1 ended on a tense note, and it’s now clear that the Greens and the Blacks are in a full-fledged war, with Lucerys and Arrax’s untimely deaths at the hands of Aemond Targaryen expected to be the immediate cause. Dragons will be key factors in the fight between the two sects, and as it stands, Alicent Hightower’s camp seems to be at an advantage due to the possession of Vhagar, the biggest existing dragon in the series.

However, there is another massive dragon that exists in the timeline: Vermithor. Once bound to King Jaehaerys the First of His Name, only two tameable dragons have managed to outgrow him in size: Balerion the Black Dread and Vhagar. We get a glimpse of the colossal beast in season 1, epsiode 10, “The Black Queen,” where Daemon calls him out of his slumber by speaking in High Valyrian. Daemon understands the value of dragon count on each side, and there is a good possibility that he will involve Vermithor in combat in the upcoming season.

The only other known rider of Vermithor, apart from King Jaehaerys, is Hugh Hammer, who is known to be a “blacksmith’s bastard” in the books. Hugh ascends on the mighty dragon’s back after Prince Jacaerys Velaryon’s calls for a rider to lay claim on the beast, and the pair goes on to fight in many battles before eventually succumbing in The Dance of the Dragons.

Vermithor is bronze in color and is known to have “great tan wings.” He went on to live for close to 100 years, from 34 AC to 130 AC, before perishing at the second battle of Tumbleton. Initially skeptical of new riders, Vermithor learned to be more accepting in his twilight years, especially during the reign of Aegon II Targaryen.

All episodes of House of the Dragon season 1 are available to stream on Max.

