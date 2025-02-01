‘Heart Eyes’ interview: Director Josh Ruben talks horror, slashers, and THAT trailer scene

Josh Ruben is no stranger to crafting captivating stories, and his latest film, Heart Eyes, is no different. The Mary Sue sat down with Ruben and delved into the creative process behind the film, its brutal yet heartfelt tone, and the standout homage to classic horror in the trailer.

Heart Eyes and good vibes

From the outset, Ruben wanted Heart Eyes to stand apart in the crowded slasher genre by making the characters more than just fodder for a killer’s rampage. “The brutality was always there, that was always the North Star,” he explained.

But the challenge lay in creating chemistry between the leads, Mason Gooding and Olivia Holt. “We didn’t know if Mason Gooding and Olivia Holt were going to get along, if they were going to have chemistry, if they were going to like each other, or if there was going to be any modicum of electricity.” He added, however, “We were so lucky. We didn’t even get to do a chemistry read.”

Ruben emphasized the importance of these connections, saying, “The movie lives or dies by the chemistry. A rom-com lives or dies by the chemistry of their leads.” This focus on character development ensured audiences would root for Jay and Ally, the story’s central duo, as much for their endearing awkwardness as for their survival.

That scene

One of the trailer’s standout moments, the hippie couple’s demise, has drawn attention for its homage to horror classics. The sequence, where the camera pulls back through a victim’s wound, immediately evoked memories of the 2003 Texas Chainsaw Massacre remake.

Ruben admitted, “I believe it was intentional, but funny thing, I never saw the film, just the trailer.” The idea of revisiting such an iconic shot was driven by Ruben’s passion for memorable and surprising kills. “I’m a massive Sam Raimi fan, a massive fan of films like Drag Me to Hell and Darkman, and I just love those kinds of inventive kills.”

Ruben’s approach to cinematic murder extends beyond gore for gore’s sake. He finds creative ways to surprise the audience, even adding new kills on the day of filming. “You can’t have a serial killer like Heart Eyes show up at a drive-in on Valentine’s Day, where couples are meant to be romantic and watch a romantic film, and not have there be a massacre. Come on!”

Despite the film’s carnage, Ruben insisted that Heart Eyes is also a love letter to the genre and its fans. “This is as much a date movie, a perfect Valentine’s Day date, as it is a perfect anti-Valentine’s Day date.” So whether you hate PDA or you’re a true romantic, this is a film Ruben says you can enjoy.

With Heart Eyes, Ruben delivers a film that balances brutal kills, and heartfelt connections, and nods to horror’s rich legacy. It’s a perfect treat for horror fans, romantics, and anti-Valentine’s Day revelers alike. Mark your calendar for February 7, 2025, because this is one movie date you won’t want to skip.

