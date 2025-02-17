‘He says what he means’: Canadian Premier receives President Trump’s ’51st State’ comments as threat against Canada

President Donald Trump’s comments regarding Canada as the “51st state” are no longer just jokes. Canada’s Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey makes it clear that Canada receives Trump’s remarks as a threat.

“People dismiss him as joking, and then it becomes a policy, and then it becomes a reality,” Premier Furey said of President Trump at CTV News. Trump has repeatedly expressed desire to annex Canada to be part of the United States. “As Canadians, we have to realize that he is not joking. He is definitively looking towards the 51st state being Canada.”

Vassy Kapelos, who was interviewing Furey, clarified what it meant to be prepared amid the United States’ attacks. Furey reiterates that there is “no price too extreme” for Canada to protect its national identity. He does, however, acknowledge that Canadians will have to stand together and hold out for the long term. Essentially, Canadians will inevitably face economic hardships. After all, Washington, DC, doesn’t seem amenable to negotiations.

Furey left Canadians off with words from his Deputy Chief of Staff. “Take the president seriously. Don’t dismiss it as humor… He means what he says, and he says what he means.” The premier believes Trump to be an erratic actor who uses tariffs as a means to generate revenue. Furey doesn’t overstep and explain what motivates Trump—but he does acknowledge the dangers he poses to Canadians.

United against the United States

Furey’s strong message seemingly resonated among social media users. A comment from the CTV News interview reads, “Whoever thought he was joking hasn’t been paying attention.” This stand against Trump’s remarks isn’t an uncommon sentiment among Canadians.

Earlier in February, Canadians also booed the national anthem of the United States in a basketball game. The same occurrence repeated itself at a hockey game in Montreal between Finland and the United States. Meanwhile, premiers and politicians from Canada are taking a united stance against Trump’s rhetoric. On Canada’s flag day, MP Charlie Angus had a fiery speech against Trump. “I want to say that we are strong. We do not bend. And we will never ever, ever kiss the ring of that gangster from Mar-a-Lago.”

