‘He is cooked’: New info tying Matt Gaetz to sex trafficking case somehow makes him look even worse

Everyone is aware that Republican Representative Matt Gaetz sucks. If it wasn’t his politics, it was the fact that he was allegedly involved in a sex trafficking probe done by the government that resulted in his friend, Joel Greenberg, receiving a sentence of 11 years in prison.

Greenberg pleaded guilty to six charges, including sex trafficking of a minor, identity theft, stalking, wire fraud, and conspiracy to bribe a public official. At the time, Gaetz was accused of driving a minor over state lines and allegedly having sex with said minor. Gaetz denied this and was ultimately not charged with anything.

“We have just spoken with the DOJ and have been informed that they have concluded their investigation into Congressman Gaetz and allegations related to sex trafficking and obstruction of justice and they have determined not to bring any charges against him,” Gaetz attorneys Marc Mukasey and Isabelle Kirshner said in a statement.

Now, Gaetz is at the center of the sex trafficking story yet again. Three eye witness testimonies allegedly place Gaetz at a drug-fueled sex party with the minor at the center of the sex trafficking case. A court filing was submitted to a Florida federal court this week.

The minor reportedly arrived at the party in her mother’s car. She was a junior in high school at the time and the party was hosted by Chris Dorworth, a lobbyist and friend of Gaetz. Dorworth would have been roughly 41 years old at the time of the party. The young woman was 17. According to Dorworth, he had been unknowingly dragged into the sex trafficking case.

The affidavits are telling

Reportedly, one of the statements claimed that the minor (who was listed as A.B.) was naked at the party and that partygoers were there to “engage in sexual activities,” and “alcohol, cocaine, ecstasy … and marijuana.” Gaetz is listed as one of the partygoers. His own ex-girlfriend also reportedly put Gaetz at the party.

All of this marks the first time that there are court documents that put Gaetz at one of these parties. In the past, Gaetz had talked about the situation with news pundits. He told Tucker Carlson back in 2021, “The person doesn’t exist. I have not had a relationship with a 17-year-old. That is totally false.”

These new filings appeared because Dorworth was attempting to clear his own name and make the case against him go away, dragging Gaetz back into it after he seemed to be in the clear.

Dorworth responded to NOTUS when they originally published the news, claiming that he “never met” the teenager, “not once in my life.” But he went on to try to fix the fact that his testimony brought Gaetz back into this, saying, “She is also lying about Matt Gaetz.”

The three sealed testimonies may say something different. For now, the case against Matt Gaetz continues to get worse—as if we needed another reason to believe that he sucks.

