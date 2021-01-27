With Warner Bros.’ decision to bring their 2021 movie lineup to HBO Max it was only a matter of time before we got a trailer showing everything off, and let me just say, it feels good to be excited about movies again. That’s not to say there haven’t been new releases in 2020 that I was eager to watch, but with studios either insisting on theatrical releases, constantly delaying releases until it’s actually safe to return to theaters, or charging more than the price of admission to watch at home, I haven’t felt that same spark about “going” to the movies.

That spark is very much present and accounted for with this trailer. Like. Let me get my popcorn, and not in that “gif react to a comment section shitstorm” kind of way, but in an actual “movies are awesome” kind of way.

It helps that I’m not being shamed about not going to the theater in the middle of a panorama and can choose whether I wanna watch these releases at a movie theater or at home (the answer for me is home btw). As long as you have an HBO Max subscription you’ll be able to watch these on the same day they’re released in theaters. Not a bad perk if you have the streaming service. There’s not even an extra charge to watch a specific movie.

With the stress of HOW to watch these upcoming movies gone I actually enjoyed the showcase for what it is: 2 minutes of some damn good-looking movies headed our way. Here’s a list of what appears in the trailer:

The Little Things Judas and the Black Messiah Tom & Jerry the Movie Godzilla vs Kong Mortal Kombat Those Who Wish Me Dead The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It In The Heights The Suicide Squad Reminiscence Cry Macho King Richard Space Jam: A New Legacy Malignant The Many Saints Of Newark Dune Matrix

There’s a lot I’m excited about (omg FINALLY some footage for Mortal Kombat), a lot I forgot was happening (Space Jam, lol, I thought this was an urban legend at this point), and a lot for me to look into.

I think it’s definitely a smart move on their part to launch this showcase after all the hype for “why can’t Godzilla and Kong just be besties” aka Godzilla vs Kong. After all the excitement and memes from that reveal, now’s the perfect time to remind everyone that there’s a lot more coming to HBO Max this year.

Full disclosure: I wasn’t even all that excited for Suicide Squad after the last take on it, but seeing Idris Elba in action and seeing shots where they look like, well, a squad, kinda has me curious now. And while I’m still waiting on that full-length Mortal Kombat trailer, seeing Sub-Zero for 2.5 milliseconds and hearing “it’s an invitation to Mortal Kombat” has me ready to get on that leaky boat to save the world.

Out of this list of upcoming releases, what are you most excited about? How much time are you about to spend going through the HBO Max catalog?

(Image: Warner Bros/HBO Max)

