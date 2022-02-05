In disappointing news, HBO Max has decided not to pick up a reboot of ‘The Boondocks’. Created by Aaron MacGruder, The Boondocks was a comic strip before becoming a breakout animated series for the Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block. ‘The Boondocks’, which featured the voice cast of Regina King, John Witherspoon (who passed away in 2019), Gary Anthony Williams, and Cedric Yarbrough, ran for four seasons, earning critical acclaim and a devoted audience.

In 2019, HBO Max ordered 24 new episodes of the animated series, which were planned to be released in 2020. But development stalled, and ultimately HBO Max pulled the plug. The reboot would have featured Robert “Granddad” Freeman and grandsons Huey and Riley’s suburban community being taken over by Uncle Ruckus and his neo-facist regime.

Cedric Yarbrough confirmed the cancellation in an appearance on the Geekset Podcast, saying“I hate to say this… right now the show is not coming back. We’ve been wanting to do the show and Sony and it’s… they decided they’re going to pull the plug, … Hopefully one day we’ll be able to revisit it…I wish the show was coming back.”

All four seasons of ‘The Boondocks’ are available to stream on HBO Max.

