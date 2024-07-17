Is That Really the End for ‘Vikings: Valhalla’?

Vikings: Valhalla, the sequel to the historical drama Vikings, recently concluded its third and final season on July 11, 2024.

The Netflix historical fiction TV series won’t have a fourth season as things stand, as confirmed by showrunner Jeb Stuart in October 2023. Stuart had stated then that ending the show after three seasons “made sense story-wise.”

Stuart had earlier expressed his wish to continue the show beyond season 3 in a 2022 interview, shedding light on his vision to depict William the Conqueror putting an end to the Viking Age. The spin-off concluded with three seasons in comparison to the original’s six, which ran from March 2013 to December 2020. The decision to not progress the series could potentially have come from Netflix, which is known to rely on data and gut feelings while deciding the fate of TV shows.

Vikings: Valhalla was greenlit by MGM Television in January 2019, with the first season premiering in February 2022. The show was swiftly renewed for seasons 2 and 3 in March 2022, which were released in January 2023 and July 2024, respectively.

The main cast of the show includes Sam Corlett as Leif Erikson, Frida Gustavsson as Freydiś Eiríksdóttir, Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson, Bradley Freegard as King Canute the Great, Laura Berlin as Queen Emma, and David Oakes as Earl Godwin. Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson portrayed the role of Jarl Olaf Haraldsson in seasons 1 and 2, while Caroline Henderson played Jarl Estrid Haakon in the first season.

The series is set 100 years after the events of Vikings and is centered around the conflict between the Norsemen and the Englishmen. The show also zeroes in on the internal friction between the Vikings themselves on the subject of their religious beliefs. England serves as the setting for the historical drama, which covers the events from the St. Brice’s Day massacre to the beginning of the end of the Viking age.

Seasons 1–3 of Vikings: Valhalla are available to stream on Netflix, while the six seasons of the original can be caught on Prime Video.

