We Finally Have a Release Date for ‘Hazbin Hotel’!

Hazbin Hotel is the little engine that could, and we’re finally going to see it thrive. The adult animated show started as a pilot on YouTube back in 2019, and it quickly turned into a viral sensation that has accrued an impressive fandom, despite the series only having produced a single pilot, a handful of comics, and a music video. A24 picked the series up, making Hazbin Hotel its first television/streaming show, and ever since then, fans have been waiting anxiously to see what the series has in store.

Whe will Hazbin Hotel season 1 release?

The series was originally slated to release during the summer of 2023. However, the show was delayed due to the WGA strike. The writers’ strike officially ended on Wednesday, September 27, and the teaser trailer for Hazbin Hotel season 1 debuted the next day, revealing that the series will premiere in January 2024.

Even better, a second season has already been confirmed—a relief for fans of the series, especially those concerned about the growing trend of animated shows being undercut, canceled, or wiped from existence by streaming services. This worrying trend may explain why HBO Max was originally going to be the distributor for the show, but the teaser has now revealed that the series will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video instead. You can watch the trailer here.

What else do we know about Hazbin Hotel season 1?

Sadly, it appears that the original voice cast for the Hazbin Hotel pilot was not asked to return for the main series, though they have nevertheless voiced their support for the project. The new cast has yet to be announced at this time.

The plot follows Charlotte “Charlie” Morningstar, Princess of Hell, as she attempts to open up a rehabilitation center known as the Happy Hotel with the help of her girlfriend Vaggie and her first ‘guest,’ the pornstar and drug-addicted sinner known as Angel Dust. However, the lack of interest from her target audience, her humiliating interview with 666 News, and a lack of support from her parents, Lucifer and Lilith, seem to spell doom for her endeavor.

Enter Alastor The Radio Demon. After spending decades bored in Hell, he sees the chance to entertain himself by watching other sinners try to redeem themselves, only to “inevitably” fail. Nevertheless, his support brings in a crew to run the hotel and seems to renew Charlie’s hope in the project.

There is no word yet on whether the series will feature any characters from its spin-off web series, Helluva Boss, but it does sound like Helluva Boss will be receiving at least four seasons.

(featured image: Prime Video)

