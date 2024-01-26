Here’s When You Can Catch ‘Hazbin Hotel’ Episode 7 on Amazon!

Hazbin Hotel has taken Amazon Prime by storm since its premiere. The hilarious adult animated comedy saw indie animator Vivienne “VivziePop” Medrano’s series finally become a reality almost five years after the pilot episode dropped, and now, viewers are anxious for when the next episode arrives.

Hazbin Hotel has had a bit of an unusual release schedule, as it received a four-episode premiere before dropping episodes 5 and 6 on January 26. After the last two shocking episodes, viewers need answers about the fate of Hell. The season has followed Charlie Morningstar’s (Erika Henningsen) ambitious mission to rehabilitate demons at the Hazbin Hotel, hoping to redeem the tenants’ souls and grant them entry into Heaven. This would help with Hell’s overpopulation problem and prevent the angels from continuing their annual extermination of the demons.

The pace has picked up significantly in the last two episodes as Charlie’s father, Lucifer (Jeremony Jordan), made his entrance. Not only does Charlie have to deal with her complicated relationship with her father, but her reconnection with Heaven leads her to learn a surprising secret about Vaggie (Stephanie Beatriz). Meanwhile, things look bleak for Hell as Adam (Alex Brightman) remains unmovable about his extermination plans. With the stakes so high, episode 7 can’t come fast enough.

When to expect Hazbin Hotel episode 7 on Amazon

Fortunately, viewers don’t have to wait long for Hazbin Hotel episode 7. U.S. viewers will receive the episode on February 1, while U.K. viewers will have it by February 2. The episodes drop in the U.S. at 5PM PST every Thursday. Accounting for the time difference, U.K. residents get the episodes around 1AM GMT on Fridays. Meanwhile, episode 7 isn’t the only episode arriving next week. Following the pattern of episodes 5 and 6, episodes 7 and 8 will have a dual release date, arriving on the platform simultaneously.

This means that viewers will already be watching the Hazbin Hotel season 1 finale as early as February 1. While it is certainly nice to get more than one episode per week, it does mean that this season has flown by and will probably leave viewers feeling like it ended too soon. However, viewers don’t need to worry about the season finale feeling too bittersweet, as Hazbin Hotel season 2 is already officially in development. The two upcoming episodes will be especially exciting as they may hint at what season 2 holds.

