Have You Found George Lucas in the Background of Random Family Pictures? He May Be a Cryptid

Have you seen George Lucas appear in a photo he shouldn’t be in? It’s a tale as old as time. Just when you think to yourself, “Is that a random George Lucas appearance?” it is confirmed—it’s George Lucas. This time, it’s a family photo from 2005 on a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth: Disney.

Posted on X, the artist formerly known as Twitter, user @markvchase posted an image of his family posing with one of Disney’s characters. There, seated in the background of the image, appears to be a man who looks eerily similar to none other than the creator of Star Wars himself, George Lucas. Now, because this was 2005, the post points out that the family went to get the pictures developed and joked that it looked like Lucas, but they couldn’t confirm it.

Years later, though, they went through their old pictures to take another look and realized that maybe that idea wasn’t so far-fetched. Not only because the man in the picture has a striking resemblance to Lucas but because a) he was there that day and b) because George Lucas loves to just appear randomly in photographs without anyone knowing.

In 2005 my family took a trip to Disney. When we got these pictures developed we always used to joke that George Lucas was in the background of this photo. We never actually thought it was him. We were going through old pictures today and realized it may actually be him… pic.twitter.com/h2qBF1Kv8j — mark (@markvchase) November 13, 2023

Did this family go on vacation and enjoy one of life’s great mysteries? Did they stumble into a Lucas sighting without knowing it? If so, lucky them. The more you look at the picture, the more it does look like it is Lucas. And honestly, I’d frame it in my home forever because what an image. But let me explain a bit about the idea that George Lucas is actually a cryptid—yes, you read that right. If you Google that phrase, you’ll see that it’s a whole thing that people love to poke fun at.

George Lucas appearing randomly in things is my favorite genre

For me, this journey began with the famous clip of a documentary being filmed and Lucas just walking into the background of it. It’s iconic because of how Lucas responds to being on camera, but this is far from the first time that he was “spotted.”

There are more X threads out there that highlight how many times he just … appears. Often, it’s for premieres, but somehow, more often than not, he’ll show up at a restaurant or in the background of a picture that you don’t realize he’s in while it’s being taken.

It wouldn’t be so weird if the pictures were not taken everywhere. Lucas is never seen in just one specific location—he’s spotted in loads of different places. Much like a Nessy or a Big Foot sighting, you don’t really believe it’s actually happening when you do clock Lucas in the wild.

(Almost) every George Lucas cryptid sighting, a thread: pic.twitter.com/IJga7OymAs — quinlanboss (@quinlanbossig) November 13, 2023

Admittedly, some of these pictures are actually from the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, a likely place for Lucas to be. But still—how is he seemingly everywhere?

What I’m going to do now is look through all my old photos and see if Lucas is in the background of any of them. Because that is the true mark of his talent. You never quite know when Lucas will appear in your images. When he does, though, it is always iconic.

