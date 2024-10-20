Has ‘Agatha All Along’ forgotten who its main character is supposed to be?

I’m loving Agatha All Along. It’s the perfect spooky, Marvel treat, full of witches, secrets, and answers. Agatha All Along episode 6, “Familiar by Thy Side,” especially, changed our outlook on Wanda’s story in WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness entirely.

Spoilers ahead for Agatha All Along episode 6.

That’s interesting though, isn’t it? That a show supposedly focused on ancient witch Agatha Harkness would instead reveal more about Wanda’s family and her incredibly violent journey to find her sons? Now that we know the truth about Teen’s identity—he was Wanda’s son all along!—this feels more like “The Billy Kaplan/Maximoff Show” than “The Agatha Harkness Show.”

Again, Agatha All Along is genuinely enjoyable, and I look forward to new episodes every week. It feels like what all Marvel Television productions should be from now on; they should deal with the consequences of the events in Marvel Studios’ biggest stories rather than be used as a platform for introducing minor, easily overlooked characters. And yet, I can’t help but feel that Agatha herself has been pushed to the sidelines in favor of Billy Kaplan. It’s understandable, to a certain degree—if Wanda really is dead, he’s her natural magical heir in the MCU, and WandaVision was one of Marvel’s biggest Disney+ successes.

That logic doesn’t necessarily excuse the fact that, in these six episodes, we’ve learned more about Billy Kaplan and his story than about Agatha Harkness. Sure, her son was mentioned, we briefly met her ghost mom, and there’s tension between Agatha and Aubrey Plaza’s character, Rio. But in the grand scheme of things, episode 6 has turned Agatha All Along into Billy’s story. He’s the one who set everything into motion. William Kaplan’s death, the subsequent amnesia, tracking down Ralph Bohner on Reddit, breaking into Agatha’s house, releasing her from Wanda’s spell—all of that happened because of Billy. More specifically, Billy’s needs and wants. The entire show is predicated on his character’s motivations, not Agatha’s.

Sure, Agatha wants power, but she’s always wanted power. That’s nothing new. Without Billy, she wouldn’t even be on the Witches’ Road. The coven never would have found each other (and they never would have died). She’d still be stuck under Wanda’s influence, none the wiser and just as miserable. Could Rio have come for her eventually? Sure, but that would make it an entirely different show. In this version, Agatha isn’t a truly active participant in the narrative. She’s a major player in Billy’s story instead.

Of course, the show isn’t over yet. Thankfully, we’ve got three more episodes to go, and I’m really hoping we’ll find out more about Agatha and Rio’s relationship in particular. Is three episodes enough to make Agatha feel like more of a main character in a show named after her, though? Billy’s still on the hunt for Tommy, after all. Right now, he’s calling the shots, and if Agatha doesn’t get a bit more power soon, he’ll overwhelm her entirely.

