‘Agatha All Along’ fans are side-eyeing Wanda Maximoff after this major revelation

Well, Wanda must be feeling pretty stupid right now. At least she would be if she were still alive. (Please don’t let her be dead for good!). Episode 6 of Agatha All Along, “Familiar by Thy Side,” revealed that Wanda should have been looking for her kids closer to home—much, much closer.

Spoilers ahead for Agatha All Along episode 6.

You know that feeling you get when you’ve lost your phone, and you start rampaging through the entire house looking for it, leaving carnage in your wake, only to discover it was in your pocket the whole time? I’m pretty sure Wanda would feel that times a thousand right now. As the Scarlet Witch, Wanda has scoured the multiverse looking for her boys, causing death and destruction in her quest to be reunited with her sons. However, episode 6 of Agatha All Along revealed that her son Billy has been squirreled away one town over from Westview this entire time. Oops.

The episode focused on how Billy Maximoff, Wanda’s psychic son and Tommy’s twin, ended up in the body of teenager William Kaplan. The episode starts with William attending his bar mitzvah. He has great friends and loving parents, but a run-in with a palm reader (Lilia Calderu, of course!) shows his fate is about to change. William’s bar mitzvah is in Eastview, a town close to Westview, and his celebration just so happens to coincide with the WandaVision finale.

William and his parents take off and head home, watching Wanda’s Hex shrink from their car window. It distracts his parents, and the car veers off the road, causing a collision that appears to kill sweet William. At that moment, Billy’s spirit latches onto William’s body. He wakes up confused and suffering from amnesia.

He was nearby all along!

After this reveal, fans can’t help but feel a little secondhand embarrassment for Wanda. Even with all the power in the universe—or the multiverse—she didn’t know her son was only a few miles away from their former home. It’s not her fault though. Prior to William’s death and Billy’s … disintegration (is that the right word for it?), Lilia Calderu placed a sigil on William’s body, making him impossible to find, even for someone as powerful as the Scarlet Witch.

Fans shared how they’d imagine Wanda would react to this news.

Wanda when she finds out that she went on a rampage across the multiverse to get her kids only for at least one of them to be reincarnated in the neighboring town ? #AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/qaMOqwYjLI — kaeden ?✨ (@wandasitcoms) October 17, 2024

We all think she has some apologizing to do.

Wanda really tormented America, Wong, Christine, the Illuminati, and Strange across two universes for her children when one of them was in the literal next town over? #AgathaAllAlong #AgathaAllAlongBash pic.twitter.com/YVgEgO18wc — Dwayne Paul (@dwaynepaul06) October 17, 2024

Let’s also not forget the havoc she wreaked on Kamar-Taj.

Even wiped out the whole Kamar Tag aswell for absolutely no reason if she would’ve just driven over ? — The Scosmo Witch ?? (Cosmo) (@GalaticCosmos) October 14, 2024

As it currently stands, Wanda Maximoff is dead after entombing herself in her mountain temple. Fans are hoping that this isn’t the end of her character, though, as they would love to see a reunion between her and Billy. Perhaps that will come to fruition before Agatha All Along ends.

