Harry Sisson rightfully calls out middle-aged MAGA men for being creepily obsessed with young liberal men

Harry Sisson is rightfully calling out middle-aged MAGA men for being creepily obsessed with young liberal men after a right-wing man went out of his way to “investigate” who Sisson’s girlfriend is.

It’s well-known that creepy, older male MAGAs tend to congregate on women’s posts. However, the only people I’ve ever seen get just as many weird and disgusting comments from male MAGAs are young, left-leaning men like Sisson, Dean Withers, and Parker Short. One can literally go to these influencers’ accounts and click on any random post, and without fail, the top and most recent comments will be from older MAGA men. It goes far beyond the trolling that the average left-leaning account receives. These MAGAs literally must go out of their way to either check these young liberal men’s pages every couple of hours around the clock or have their notifications set so they immediately know when they post. There’s no other way to explain how random MAGAs like Jeff Leach comment on every single X post from Sisson without fail, even making personalized memes for each comment, and that’s just one example of many.

To make things weirder, a lot of comments usually are about sexuality or contain sexual threats. For example, Robert J. O’Neill reshared Sisson’s post about voting for Kamala Harris and threatened to make him his “concubine.” When he got backlash, O’Neill doubled down and said he would use Sisson for “sex and food.” Now, Sisson is finally calling out older MAGA men’s creepy obsession with him and other young liberal men.

Why are middle-aged MAGA men so obsessed with Harry Sisson?

Of course, it’s not enough for some MAGAs to obsessively track Sisson’s political posts. They also stalk his personal TikTok account @notharryjsisson, where he posts TikTok trends or updates on his daily life, proving their obsession is with him and not his politics. Recently, he posted a video with his girlfriend, though he chose not to show her face to protect her privacy. It wasn’t political. It had nothing to do with MAGAs. It was just a seconds-long video lip-syncing with his girlfriend nearby. Yet, all of the middle-aged MAGAs were instantly in the comments speculating about this young man’s relationship, sexual orientation, and private dating life.

However, a middle-aged Trump supporter who goes by Young Jeffrey online actually had to make a whole video about it, labeling it “Who’s the mystery gal? Young Jeffrey Investigates.” Of course, this random guy didn’t “investigate” anything. He just randomly tried to link Sisson to a transgender woman because he somehow thought this was some kind of insult, even though it wasn’t. It just shows how unhinged he is that he seemingly lost sleep and was so triggered over the idea of a young liberal man having a girlfriend that he had to make and pin a video about it to his TikTok account.

Sisson responded and finally said what we’ve all been thinking, “It is so weird how these Trump-supporting middle-aged men are so obsessed with young liberal males. It’s just so strange.” His theory for the bizarre phenomenon is that these men are probably lonely and bitter and decide to take it out on thriving young men. He said, “Buddy, it’s not our fault that your wife doesn’t like you anymore and the kids don’t visit. Take your anger somewhere else. I don’t know what to tell you.”

It’s quite ironic how the conservative narrative is that liberal women are bitter and lonely, but I have never seen an angry, jealous middle-aged liberal woman religiously stalk a young female conservative influencer so she could threaten to enslave her or “investigate” her boyfriend. Unless these men can enlighten us on why they’re so obsessed with Sisson and similar influencers, it’s hard to reach any conclusion other than that they’re unfathomably jealous and insecure. Their obsession certainly doesn’t scream “secure,” “well-adjusted,” or “taken,” that’s for sure.

