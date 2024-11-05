‘You would be my concubines’: Robert J. O’Neill has the most disturbing response to Gen Z men voting for Kamala Harris

After a group of Gen Z men posted to X about voting for Kamala Harris, former Navy SEAL Robert J. O’Neill responded with a disturbing threat.

O’Neill is best known for controversially claiming credit for the death of Osama bin Laden. He was part of SEAL Team Six, which conducted the raid on bin Laden’s compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, that ended with the militant leader’s death. Later, O’Neill would claim credit as the man who fired the killing shot, describing to Esquire how he came face-to-face with bin Laden before shooting him when he reached for his gun. However, his claims stirred controversy, considering several members of SEAL Team 6 have disputed his account. Regardless of who fired the killing shot, it was quite clearly a massive team effort, making it strange for one man to claim sole credit.

Now, O’Neill is stirring more controversy by having one of the most unhinged reactions to a group of men voting for Harris.

Robert J. O’Neill threatens to make Kamala Harris voters his “concubines”

Recently, a group of college-aged young men shared a post about voting for Harris. 22-year-old political commentator Harry Sisson posted a picture with his friends with the caption, “We’re Gen Z voters, and we all proudly voted for Kamala Harris! Real men support Harris.” It was nice to see young men exercising their right to vote and hitting back at Trump supporters’ ridiculous claims that voting for Harris somehow means you’re not a “real man.” Despite frequently boasting about being a big, tough Navy SEAL, O’Neill was so irrationally triggered by Sisson’s post he decided to threaten the young men. In his post, he called them “boys” and claimed that “if there was no social media,” they would be his “concubines.”

You’re not men. You’re boys. If there was no social media, you would be my concubines. https://t.co/EUwCiB4o1b — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) November 4, 2024

For those unfamiliar with the word “concubine,” it’s often used to describe a “sex slave” or someone who does sexual favors but is seen as inferior to a partner or spouse. Needless to say, the bizarre comment raised many eyebrows. Sisson responded, “So you want 5 young ‘boys’ to be your sex slaves …?”

So you want 5 young “boys” to be your sex slaves…? That’s pretty f*cking weird. Also, ratio bozo — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) November 4, 2024

Fellow X users also quickly slammed O’Neill’s creepy and sickening comment. Not only does it sound like a threat, but it also sounds incredibly predatory. It’s deeply concerning that a man has no qualms about publicly stating he would sexually abuse young men if social media didn’t exist.

MAGA: “Democrats are groomers”…



Robert J. O’Neill: “Hold my beer”… — JustTheFacts! ⚓️ ??? (@JustTheFacts_68) November 4, 2024

Jesus CHRIST you people are creepy. — David Roberts (@drvolts) November 4, 2024

Dude, WTF is this about? I respect what you've done but this is just sick. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 5, 2024

In a strange and deeply alarming post on Twitter, former Navy SEAL @mchooyah says if social media did not exist he would force boys into having sex with him.



MAGA is still very much weird. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) November 4, 2024

Some users tried to give him the benefit of the doubt, suggesting O’Neill may not have known what “concubine” meant. However, he has made multiple posts doubling down on his statement and issuing further threats and insults to the men. In a video, he said, “I responded that uh, ‘You’re not men, you’re boys, and you’d be my concubines in the real world.’ What I meant by that is, yeah, you would be.” He continues threatening them, saying, “I, basically, will do whatever I want with you.” He concluded by calling Sisson a “f—ing c*nt” because he exercised his right to vote. In yet another sickening deleted post, he stated “Betas” will be used for “sex and food.”

I wanted to re-post this for the communists who missed it… https://t.co/zqHD6OCqv0 — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) November 4, 2024

Well here is Robert J O'Neill aka @mchooyah of @ArmedForcesBC doubling down now on his comments (well, except for the deleted ones, don't worry though we got screenshots)!



Collective WTF.#ArmedForcesBrewingCompany#NorfolkVA#RobertJOneill#Concubines pic.twitter.com/vKntbl43f4 — Citizens For A Better Norfolk (@BetterNorfolk) November 4, 2024

Sadly, despite how disturbing O’Neill’s posts are, they are not surprising. It has simply become the norm for male Trump supporters, whenever they are the slightest bit triggered, to immediately start threatening sexual violence. It seems it’s literally the first thing that comes to their mind. When Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris, it resulted in creepy, “rapey” comments from numerous men, including Elon Musk, who threatened to give her a child. On X, it’s not common for left-leaning posts to be inundated with graphic and sickening sexual assault threats. It’s sad that this even has to be said, but no, “real men” don’t threaten and fantasize about sexual abuse because they see someone who has a different opinion than them. Making such threats doesn’t make you look like a big, tough “Alpha male” but like a dangerous predator.

