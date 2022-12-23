Look No Further For Queer Representation in a Superhero Show

The MCU may be popular and have their ultra fans in a chokehold, but do they have Harlivy? No, they do not. In fact, the MCU (other than the MCU Netflix shows) hasn’t been great with explicit queer representation in general. Harley Quinn gives the fans what we want in terms of chaotic violence, DC lore, humorous moments, oh and Harlivy. It just shows what including queer writers in the writing room can do for a show’s representation.

In Season 3 we saw Harley (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) realize she’s not really a villain anymore. At least not at this point in time. And her relationship with Ivy (Lake Bell) wasn’t left in shambles over that fact. Harley actually joined the Bat team and we’ll see how that pans out. Season 4 is coming out soon and below are details about this upcoming season.

Harley Quinn Season 4 release window and plot

HBO Max recently dropped a video (you can watch it above) that listed all the upcoming content for their platform. Harley Quinn is set to premiere at some point during 2023 and the plot will likely follow Harley figuring out who she is as a person. Rather than being a force of chaos and loosely villainous intentions, she’s now working with the Bat fam. What we are guaranteed is a lot of blood, violence, queer as fuck moments, and probably domestic Joker (voiced by Alan Tudyk) scenes.

We’ll also be treated with a V-day special in February 2023 titled, Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special. The official plot for this special is as follows:

“The special will feature Harley and Ivy celebrating their very first Valentine’s Day together, while also revealing how the rest of the ragtag crew spends the gushiest, mushiest, most romantic day of the year.” – HBO Max

Which Harley Quinn characters will be returning?

Kaley Cuoco and Lake Bell will most certainly be reprising their respective voice roles. As for the rest of the cast, the following are a guarantee as well:

Alan Kudyk as Joker (and other characters)

Ron Funches as King Shark

Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho (and other characters)

There will obviously be more in terms of guest appearances and supporting characters, but they haven’t been made public at the time of writing. You’ll have to tune in to see exactly who else will show up in Season 4.

(featured image: HBO Max)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]