‘Not Dead Yet’ Officially Dead at ABC

It’s a good rule of thumb not to give your movie or show a title that’s easy to dunk on should it flop, as is the case with supernatural sitcom Not Dead Yet—which is, as you might’ve guessed, dead as of now.

Per TV Line, ABC has officially canceled Not Dead Yet after two seasons. The last episode of season 2, which aired on April 24, has become the series finale. And based on the way that episode was laying the groundwork for season 3, it seems that the cancellation may have been something of a surprise for the series cast and crew.

Not Dead Yet stars Gina Rodriguez as Nell, a journalist who covers obituaries for a local newspaper. In a supernatural twist, Nell is able to communicate with ghosts—specifically those of the dead people she’s assigned to write about. The sitcom co-stars New Girl‘s Hannah Simone as Sam, Nell’s friend and coworker, and Superstore‘s Lauren Ash as Lexi, their boss. TV vet and Everybody Loves Raymond star Brad Garrett joined the cast of Not Dead Yet in season 2 as Duncan, Lexi’s dad and the owner of the newspaper. The series also stars Rick Glassman (As We See It) and Angela Gibbs (On My Block, Hacks).

Unfortunately, Not Dead Yet experienced a substantial drop in viewership since debuting in 2021. According to TV Line, the series ranked last in both viewership and ratings among the three original sitcoms airing on ABC this season.

