‘Harley Quinn’ Hawkgirl & Hawkman Voices Make a Perfect Meta Reference

Sometimes, your OTPs come to life in different ways, and this time, Harley Quinn is giving us the couple we’ve dreamt of. To celebrate the loving spirit, we’re getting Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special. While it includes our beloved Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn with her Valentine Ivy (Lake Bell), we also got news today that a new OTP is being included—well, okay, sort of.

Fans of Abbott Elementary love to see Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) have their little moments, but I do have that fear that they won’t end up together just because we all want to see them kiss so badly. Luckily through, the team over at Harley Quinn is giving us a little taste, because Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams are joining the cast of Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special!

Brunson is playing Hawkgirl to Williams’ Hawkman, and they will, according to Deadline, have a brief cameo where they talk about how they fell in love with each other. And right now, that’s enough for me to keep my love of Brunson and Williams onscreen going!

“As a Harley Quinn fan, I’m thrilled to lend my voice to the special and to team up with my Abbott Elementary creative partners, Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker and co-star Tyler James Williams for this fun episode,” Brunson said, according to Deadline.

They report that Williams added, “Harley Quinn is such a brilliant series and it is an honor to lend my voice to this special. I think the cameo is something both Abbott Elementary and DC fans will enjoy.” The thing is: He’s right. This is exciting because while it isn’t Gregory and Janine sitting on the couch, it will still have fans of the couple happy to see Williams and Brunson playing another couple in love.

It’s one way to get our OTP

On Abbott Elementary, we love seeing Gregory clearly caring for Janine and Janine trying to ignore her feelings for him. It’s the kind of relationship that sitcoms have thrived on, and right now, we’re only in season 2 of the series. For context, shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation didn’t conclude their big “will they, won’t they” relationships until the end of season 3 (for The Office) and season 4 (for Parks and Rec).

The point is that these relationships drag on for a reason. We want that slow burn, that pain. We want to see them work for their love. And that just means that we have a long road ahead of us for Gregory and Janine on Abbott Elementary.

For now, Hawkman and Hawkgirl will have to do—which, come on, is pretty awesome, too.

