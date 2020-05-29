Things We Saw Today: Happy Birthday, Tony Stark!

Happy birthday to the man who built the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Tony Stark! One of the most complicated Avengers is a Gemini, which isn’t that surprising—it honestly makes a lot of sense. I, myself, have a complicated relationship with Tony Stark because I would get mad at a lot of the things he did, but I do love Dad!Tony Stark and “I’m bad at flirting with a girl I really like” Tony Stark.

But now, as my complicated love has become full-blown adoration, it is time for me to wish my favorite complicated bean a very happy birthday.

This is just the birthday, as far as I can tell, of the MCU Tony Stark. In the comics, it gets a little complicated. Tony Stark as we know him is, in some comic runs, the adoptive son of Maria and Howard Stark. Their son, Arno Stark, was born with an illness, and to uphold the Stark image, Howard and Maria adopted another son. The movies never made it clear whether or not Tony Stark was the adoptive son of Howard and Maria but, there was a moment in Avengers: Endgame where Tony seemingly questions how far along Maria Stark is in her pregnancy when they go back in time, which some thought pointed to the adoption storyline.

Either way, it is the birthday of the MCU’s version of Tony Stark. Granted, in the timeline leading up to Avengers: Endgame, he has about two more birthdays before he dies right before his next one. So cool, I’ve decided to make myself sad thinking about Tony Stark and the life he could have led, but maybe they’ll do the Antonio Stark storyline, where Tony has a dead twin brother, and they’ll bring back Robert Downey Jr. again.

So, happy birthday to Anthony Edward Stark. I miss your sassy self and I know that someday, they’ll probably give us a cameo or something in a Spider-Man movie, but I hope that it’s worthwhile.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

Fake it til you make it? Kylie Jenner reportedly faked her billionaire status. (via PageSix)

Here is how to safely and ethically film police misconduct. (via Teen Vogue)

2020 is like if Michael Bay tried to do Philip K Dick — Rob Sheridan, but from a safe distance (@rob_sheridan) May 29, 2020

Let’s take a look at the history of medical masks. (via Gizmodo)

Daredevil fans have taken a meme to a whole new level. (via ComicBook.com)

Let us know what you saw out there, Mary Suevians!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com