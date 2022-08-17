Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and More

As any self-respecting monster lover knows, director Guillermo del Toro is the king of modern movie creatures. In two of his more well-known movies, Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, he reinvented cinema monsters while making them beautiful and terrifying. Now, del Toro is teaming up with Netflix to create a new television series called Cabinet of Curiosities.

Originally teased during Netflix Geeked Week, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities has had limited information released to the public. However, this week, Netflix released a “first-look” trailer, giving us more news to digest. Let’s go over everything we know about this amazing-looking show.

Release Date

The term “Cabinet of Curiosities” comes from a phrase to describe a room filled with collection objects of interest. The series will be a horror anthology and a collection of monster stories. Each episode has its own director, special cast, and newly crafted monster.

The series premiers on October 25th. Every day new episodes will stream on Netflix until all eight episodes are available on October 28th. So it will be a fun treat just in time for Halloween.

Trailer

In the First Look trailer, del Toro summarizes the series while giving none of the plots away. He describes the show as highlighting different “flavors” of horror, with some being “sweet” and some being “savory.” But at the core of everything are his monsters—that reflect how “the world is horrible and beautiful at the same time.” Watch closely for the slides that show the episode titles (with hints of the monsters shown in the background).

Cast

Each episode will feature a unique cast. Here are some of the actors that will help del Toro’s visions come to life:

Eric André F. Murray Abraham Ben Barnes Sofia Boutella Elpidia Carrillo Ismael Cruz Córdova Essie Davis Crispin Glover Rupert Grint Demetrius Grosse David Hewlett Andrew Lincoln Kate Micucci Tim Blake Nelson Luke Roberts Sebastian Roché Glynn Turman Charlyne Yi

Episodes

“The Murmuring” – Directed by Jennifer Kent (The Babadook) and the story by del Toro. “The Autopsy” – Directed by David Prior (The Empty Man) and based on a short story by Michael Shea. “Lot 36” – Directed by Guillermo Navarro (Hannibal) and the story by del Toro. “Pickerman’s Model” – Directed by Keith Thomas (The Vigil) and based on a short story by H. P. Lovecraft. “The Viewing” – Directed by Panos Cosmatos (Mandy) and story by Cosmatos and Aaron Stewart-Ahn. “Dreams in the Witch House” – Directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight) and based on a short story by H. P. Lovecraft. “The Outside” – Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night) and based on a short story by Emily Carroll. “Graveyard Rats” – Directed by Vincenzo Natali (Cube) and based on a short story by Henry Kuttner.

I have a feeling Cabinet of Curiosities is going to make Halloween extra special this year. Which episode are you most excited about?

(featured image: Netflix)

