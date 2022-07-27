Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ Trailer Promises a New Life for the Fairytale

Do you remember watching Pinocchio as a kid and being terrified? Or was that just me? Well, now the master of storytelling is taking the story of the little wooden boy who dreamed of more to life! Guillermo del Toro released the trailer for his animated film Pinocchio and time to remember why this story is one that still maybe scares me.

Pinocchio is a story that has been told to us time and time again. The wooden boy who wanted to be real is lost in his desire become a real boy and in that is taken to an absolutely horrifying and terrifying island where boys are turned into donkeys. Yes, I’m clearly still traumatized by watching the animated movie as a kid. Now though, visionary director Guillermo del Toro is bringing the story to life in the animated form again with an all-star cast!

Ewan McGregor is playing Sebastian J. Cricket, the talking cricket who helps to tell the story, and the cast includes Finn Wolfhard, Christoph Waltz, David Bradley, John Turturro, Cate Blanchett, and more! In the first trailer for the film, it’s narrated by McGregor and tells us more about why Geppetto made Pinocchio in the first place. While I watched the movie growing up, I didn’t expect to cry over this trailer and yet seeing Geppetto at his son’s grave and how he made Pinocchio as his way of coping with that death just adds an emotional weight to this trailer in that special del Toro way.

We also got a new poster for the film which shows Pinocchio with Sebastian on his ever growing nose because, remember, he is the boy with a burrowed soul who can also never tell a lie.

The power of Guillermo del Toro

Whether it is a story like Nightmare Alley or watching as Tom Hiddleston and Jessica Chastain weave their twisted tale in Crimson Peak, del Toro is one of those directors that just never really misses. Each new movie has something for fans of the director to love and I think that Pinocchio is going to bring a new light to the story as well as have Guillermo del Toro’s signature style.

Pinocchio is coming to us on September 8, 2022 and we’re excited!

