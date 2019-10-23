Your Guide to Understanding Scorpios Through Fictional Characters

As Scorpios, we get bad names, mainly because the world at large does not trust a Scorpio because we’re the kind of sign that is extremely loyal until you’ve wronged us. That being said, we’re often depicted as the kind of characters who would commit the murder of children (looking at you, Anakin Skywalker), but still, there are some good eggs among us.

So, have you ever wanted to understand your favorite characters that seem to do something so seemingly evil against someone was once their friend? Well, I’m here for you, and to help you understand why a Scorpio does anything that we do. Basically, just don’t hurt us and you’ll be in the clear, but know that when a Scorpio gives you a warning, you’d better respect it.

Looking at some of my favorite fictional characters that are either canonically Scorpios or Scorpios of my choosing, we’re going to look at how they fit the bill and what it means to understand them!

Amy March

The youngest of the March sisters of Little Women, I’ve claimed Amy March as one of ours since I watched the 1990s film. Why? Because her sister barely does anything to hurt her, and Amy burns Jo’s work—a very Scorpio mood. Why? Because we can’t exactly get back at our own siblings in the same way we would other people in our lives, so often, our siblings are the ones who get the most evil of attacks from a Scorpio. So, Jo simply not letting Amy come along to play resulted in the destruction of her work, and I understood Amy’s motivations, so that probably says a lot more about me than it does her.

Kendall Roy

I’ve already done a deep dive on my theory about Kendall Roy as a Scorpio, but it still remains that Kendall pulled the most Scorpio of moves by turning against his father. When Logan Roy wanted Kendall to take the fall for his family yet again, he did what any good Scorpio would do: He pretended like he was going through with it, then struck when it would hurt everyone the worst.

Lady Macbeth

Lady Macbeth is, apparently, canonically a Scorpio, and maybe that’s why I’ve loved her so much—also, because she has others do her dirty work and is the mastermind behind it all. (We’ll be the accomplice, but we don’t want our hands in the dirt.) She’s the kind of character that is often labeled evil by those who misunderstand her, but Lady Macbeth was just trying to survive in the only way she knew how. I respect her because she didn’t let the confines of the time period stop her from succeeding. Sure, she convinced her husband to commit murder, but he is the one who did it.

Anakin Skywalker

Listen, I don’t like that (apparently) Darth Vader is canonically a Scorpio, but I guess it checks out, especially because Anakin Skywalker went out of his way to try to stop something from happening and just made it happen anyway. Whatever, I guess this makes sense, but I do not like it at all.

Mickey Mouse

The humor that comes from thinking about Mickey Mouse as a Scorpio has delighted me for quite some time. All I can think of is someone wronging Mickey Mouse and Mickey making it his duty to take them down. Watch out Pluto, your owner might not be as trustworthy as you think. (Just kidding, we’ve very trustworthy. Again, just don’t turn on us.)

Sirius Black

Do you know Sirius Black who was wrongfully imprisoned and then almost killed the man who did it and made his time out of prison all about getting back at those who put him there? Yeah, he’s a Scorpio, and one that I respect for that move and how he turned against his entire family because they didn’t understand him. Sirius is the kind of character who is loyal to a fault (a Scorpio trait) but then that trait can turn on you just as soon as you slightly hurt the Scorpio in question.

Natasha Romanoff

We know nothing about Natasha Romanoff that she didn’t want us to know, and I don’t know why, but that makes me think she has big Scorpio energy. We’re often seen as the sign that will tell you so much stuff that doesn’t really apply to us just to keep our actual thoughts hidden and, you know, that’s very much a Black Widow move.

So honor your favorite Scorpio, love their loyalty and respect them in their time, but also remember that Scorpios never forget, and that’s why all these characters are the best.

