As the Marvel cinematic universe continues onto its next phases, fans will have to say goodbye to some of their favorite characters and franchises. Chief among them is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will function as a wrap-up for the adventures of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and his team. Director James Gunn previously told Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast in January, “This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians.” He also told Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, “This is the end of that story, … I’m sorry. Some stories have an end. It doesn’t mean everybody dies.”

Gunn is presumably referring to the core crew, comprised of Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket Raccoon (Sean Gunn/Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Mantis (Pom Klementieff).

The cast and crew of the film discussed the emotional ending to the trilogy with The Hollywood Reporter, where Gunn said “This is a much bigger movie than the other two movies, and it’s a much more emotional movie than the other two movies, … And it’s a longer movie than the other two movies — it’s bigger in every way.”

Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula, said “It was emotional making it, for sure, … There was, of course, so much fun in the film and seeing fun sequences where the emotion isn’t so heavy, but ohh, there are scenes where the emotion is heavier than it’s ever been in the Guardians world. It was hard to get through some of it.” She added, “It definitely feels like the most epic. It’s complex, and the characters are having to deal with that. It’s very emotional for all of them. And then we’re also dealing with the fact that this is the end of an era of sorts, and so there’s a lot of emotion.”

Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis, added, “There’s a very specific scene in the movie that we shot at the end of the shoot, and it was really hard to not weep.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters May 5, 2023.

(via THR, featured image: Marvel)

