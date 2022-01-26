Is Grogu going to appear in The Book of Boba Fett?

After the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett, fans want to know if we could see the Grogu formerly known as Baby Yoda take to the world of Star Wars once again. Right now, we have some clues that give us an idea of Din Djarin’s future, including Grogu, but that might not extend into The Book of Boba Fett. In episode 5, “The Return of the Mandalorian,” Din tells Fennec Shand that he wants to see a little friend again before helping Boba.

Din Djarin is trying to get his life back in order from the last time we saw him. He’s trying to find a new ship, trying to find his clan of Mandalorians, and trying to train with the darksaber. But all of that doesn’t seem to be enough for him, and when Fennec gives him the chance to fight alongside Boba again, he’s ready to do so.

So now the question is: Is Grogu the friend he wants to see, or is he talking about someone else? He could very easily go to see Cobb Vanth, but the use of “little” is what has fans hopeful.

Grogu’s training

The last we saw of him on The Mandalorian, Grogu was going off to train with Luke Skywalker—something that is, frankly, a mistake given what Ahsoka Tano told Din when they met. But it is Luke, so seeing him take on Grogu as a student isn’t that surprising. But what is also clear is that Din misses Grogu and is trying to find any excuse to go and visit him, even if the Armorer tells him that he shouldn’t.

Din made a gift for him, is talking about him, and clearly still cares about Grogu enough to do whatever he needs to do in order to go and see him again. It’s honestly not that surprising that he wants to find his son again. He gave up everything he believed in for him, and when it came to talking to the Armorer, she asked if he had taken his helmet off, and instead of lying, he told her the truth. He had taken his helmet off, and he did so for Grogu, and he clearly doesn’t regret it because he’s trying to seek him out yet again.

Does this mean that he’d be willing to take Grogu from his training, though? Maybe not right away. Then again, that would solve the issue that fans had, worrying that season 3 of The Mandalorian would revolve around Din Djarin missing Grogu. If he goes to visit him and Grogu comes with him now, he’ll be with him through season 3, and we can then focus our energy on Mandalore.

Or maybe he’ll go and visit him after the end of this “war” Boba is getting ready for. Either way, it seems as if Din Djarin and Grogu are destined to be reunited sooner rather than later.

