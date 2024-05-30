It’s Not Just You—This Season of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Went by in the Blink of an Eye

Grey’s Anatomy, television’s longest-running primetime medical drama of all time, returned for its twentieth season on March 14, 2024. The show’s return was delayed and its run shortened by the creative industry strikes earlier this year, which means it’s already time for the season finale. Wait, what?!

It’s hard to believe that it’s finale time already! Season 20 saw a lot of changes for the popular medical drama. Showrunner Krista Vernoff moved on after season 19, handing the reins over to Meg Marinis. Marinis has been a writer for the show since 2006 and has climbed the ranks through jobs like writer’s assistant, medical researcher, staff writer, story editor, and producer to ultimately achieve the top spot.

Other staff changes include the departure of actor Jesse Williams, who played Dr. Jackson Avery from season 6 to season 19. Kelly McCreary, who portrayed protagonist Dr. Meredith Grey’s half-sister Dr. Maggie Pierce, also did not appear this season. Scott Speedman, or Dr. Nick Marsh, as he was known on the show, did not reprise his role either.

All other cast members remained unchanged since the previous season, including Ellen Pompeo as the long-suffering Dr. Grey, Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt, and Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd.

When can we watch the season 20 finale?

This season contains just ten new episodes, which is only half of the usual number we expect from a season of Grey’s. The only season that had fewer episodes was the very first season in 2005, which featured just nine episodes.

The season 20 finale, episode 10, is called “Burn It Down,” and it will air on May 30, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. As always, the episode will be available to stream on Hulu the very next day. According to the official synopsis, in the upcoming finale, “Wildfires threaten the Seattle region, leading to a flood of patients and emergency procedures. The doctors juggle overcapacity in the ER, complex surgeries and personal stress. Meanwhile, Meredith makes a rash decision that can’t be undone.”

Sounds exciting! Even more exciting is the news that on April 2, 2024, ABC renewed Grey’s Anatomy for a twenty-first season. Series creator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes told Variety, “The loyalty and love of Grey’s Anatomy fans has propelled us into a historic 21st season, and I could not be more grateful. Meg Marinis’ storytelling is a gift that continues to keep the show vibrant, compelling and alive, and I can’t wait to see what she has in store for next season.”

We can’t wait to see what happens next for Meredith and co., and thankfully we don’t have to wait much longer. Catch the season 20 on ABC on Thursday, March 30, 2024. You can rewatch older seasons on Hulu.

