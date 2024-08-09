The 13 Greatest Lego DC Sets Ever Released

It’s Batman. It’s literally just Batman. If you’re looking for the greatest DC Lego sets, every other DC character is SEVERELY lacking in the Lego department. Once again, the only non-super-powered member of the Justice League is shouldering the weight of the entire team.

Recommended Videos

(Lego)

The Lego Batman The Animated Series Gotham City is easily the greatest DC Lego set of all time. Look at this thing, it’s majestic. It’s a literal painting plucked straight from the greatest DC animated series ever made. You know what I’d do if I was you? I’d duct tape it to the outside of my window a few feet away so when I look out it looks like I’m gazing into the crime infested streets of animated Gotham. But will I fear? Never. Why? Because the Bat Signal is lighting up the sky.

(Lego)

On second thought, the Batmobile Tumbler might actually be the greatest DC Lego set ever made. Christopher Nolan decided to one-up the entire Batman universe by giving his iteration of the caped crusader a LITERAL TANK. The Tumbler is the iconic vehicle in the greatest superhero film ever made. And now it can be YOURS. Just imagine how those wheels would sound vroom vrooming across your hardwood floor. Because yes, they turn.

(Lego)

The Tumbler might be the coldest Batman vehicle ever made, but the classic Batmobile is, well, classic. Batman vs. The Joker Chase features the badass OG Batmobile in all her glory. Literally how TF does Joker think he’s gonna get away? He’s already half handcuffed and he’s on foot. The Clown Prince of Crime did not think this one through. You’ll have to catch him yourself while driving the Batmobile and making puttering sounds with your mouth.

The Batman Cowl is a must-have for any DC comics Lego set aficionados. I mean, it’s Batman’s cowl! What more could you possibly want? Now you can have the Caped Crusader’s visage glower at you from any room in your house! Silently watching. Judging. Making sure that you’re behaving yourself and not playing too hard with your other Lego sets. No one wants a stray brick to the eye. That’s gonna hurt.

(Lego)

Finally someone else gets a chance! While not quite as cool as any Batman Lego set, Superman Vs Power Armor Lex is still pretty lit. Superman’s conspicuous lack of vehicle doesn’t help (not that he needs one) but Lex’s power armor does the heavy lifting for both of them. Wonder Woman had an invisible jet last time I checked. You could pretend it’s included in the set. After all, no one would know one way or another. It’s invisible.

(Lego)

The Joker’s Notorious Lowrider is arguably the best vehicle in the entire DC Lego universe, Tumbler eat your heart it. Just look at this swagadocious ride. It’s got a stereo. A bouncing suspension. Spring loaded shooters. It’s the dream car that sadly neither you nor I nor anyone in the world could ever hope to own in real life. It’s just too fly to exist. Alas, the Lego version as as close to the Platonic ideal as we can get.

(Lego)

Batwing: Batman vs. The Joker features the Batwing, which is way cooler than the bat sub or the bat motorcycle but not quite as cool as the classic Batmobile or The Tumbler. Still the #3 slot out of five total vehicle contestants isn’t so bad!

The Battle of Atlantis is one of the few DC Lego location sets that is located somewhere other than Gotham City. It’s in the OTHER DC city. Atlantis! Yes, Aristotle was correct, Atlantis really DOES exist, and it is under attack from parademons! Trouble in Paradise!

(Lego)

Sometimes you need more than just a Lego Batman mini-figure. Sometimes you need the real thing. Well, still a mini version of the real thing. And I guess it’s still technically a fictional thing, I suppose. But regardless, The DC Batman Construction Figure is totally wicked. You can have a lil’ Batman in your house! He can be YOUR ward!

(Lego)

The Batcave. Need I say more? Was there ever a more iconic DC location? The Batcave is everything Superman’s Fortress of Solitude WISHES it could be. It’s got the Batcomputer. It’s got extra batsuits. It’s got a bat laboratory. And best of all, it’s got Alfred. Suck it, Superman.

The Heroes of Justice: Sky High Battle Kit is one of the few spacefaring DC Lego kits on the market, which is surprising, considering the Justice League spends half their time floating around in orbit. Batman’s Batwing of course steals the show. Lex Luthor could only seem to afford a whack helicopter. Despite space not having an atmosphere, it still smells like BROKE in here.

(Lego)

The Black Manta Deep Sea Strike once again stars Batman, this time in his super cool Bat Submarine. And who’s he fighting? Black Manta? What kinda dimestore supervillain is this? I guess he’s Aquaman’s responsibility, but if that’s the case, why did Aquaman call Batman for help? Couldn’t he have asked an Orca? A Great White? A school of clownfish with something to prove?

(Lego)

The Batman: Arkham Asylum Breakout features all the greatest DC villains (i.e. Batman’s Rogue’s Gallery) doing what they do best: escaping from captivity. In the biggest Gotham City jailbreak since the one last month, Joker and his pals are once again busting out of Arkham Asylum to wreak havoc on an already havoc-wrought city. Batman once again has his work cut out for him. All of those cells were specifically designed to keep their particular rogue on the inside. What possibly went wrong? I deduce the authors of DC comics had something to do with it!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy