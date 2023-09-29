Great Mothers in ‘Ahsoka’ Explained

Ahsoka has gained quite a bit of attention for delving into Star Wars lore and exploring the more mystical side of the franchise. The Nightsisters are the perfect example of Ahsoka‘s foray into some of the Star Wars universe’s more obscure people and powers. Before Ahsoka, the Nightsisters were shrouded in mystery, even though they’ve been a part of the franchise for quite some time. Similar to Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), they were first introduced in the Star Wars Legends continuity before making their way to the official canon in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Still, much of what is known about the Nightsisters comes from unconfirmed legends within the coven. To this day, the source of their unique power is still unconfirmed, though according to the Nightsisters’ claims, they were trained by an exiled Jedi. Even though they used their powers for more sinister means than the Jedi, that didn’t win them the support of the Sith. Instead, the Sith felt threatened by their power, which led to the Nightsisters’ massacre and near extinction at the hands of Count Dooku and General Grievous. However, several Nightsisters were confirmed to have survived the massacre on Dathomir, with some, such as Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), seeking vengeance for what happened to their people.

Now, Ahsoka has brought the Nightsisters back to the forefront of the Star Wars universe. Its revelations about the witches have raised further questions and mysteries. One of the most intriguing mysteries of the Nightsisters, though, is the Great Mothers.

Who are the Great Mothers in Ahsoka?

The Great Mothers are a trio of Nightsisters who made their Star Wars debut in Ahsoka. They are Great Mother Klothow (Claudia Black), Great Mother Aktropaw (Jeryl Prescott), and Great Mother Lakesis (Jane Edwina Seymour). They appear to be the leading members of the Nightsisters. While we’ve never heard the title “Great Mother” before, we know of a Mother in the Star Wars canon. Mother Talzin (Barbara Goodson), the mother of Darth Maul, made her debut in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. She was an extremely powerful Nightsister and was held in high esteem among the coven on Dathomir.

Hence, it appears that the Great Mothers are even a step above powerful leaders like Mother Talzin. Meanwhile, Ahsoka revealed the Nightsisters actually originated on Peridea before traveling to Dathomir. Unfortunately, we’re uncertain why the Great Mothers remained on their homeworld while the Nightsisters thrived on Dathomir in another galaxy. We only know for certain that they seem to have been aiding Thrawn since his arrival on the planet. They helped orchestrate his return and may even be the force powering his army of Night Troopers. It remains to be seen why they’re helping him, though, and if they expect anything in return.

While these Great Mothers remain somewhat shadowy figures, their names and presumed high status among the Nightsisters suggest they are exceedingly powerful. Mother Talzin was already considered powerful enough to threaten Count Dooku, one of the most powerful Force-users in the Star Wars universe. If the Great Mothers’ titles mean they exceed even Mother Talzin’s power, they could be three of the most powerful beings in the Star Wars universe.

Ahsoka hasn’t given us many answers about what the Great Mothers want and how great their power is. One potential clue, though, may lie in their names. The Great Mothers’ names are very similar to the names of the Moirai in Greek Mythology. The Moirai were sisters—Clotho, Lachesis, and Altropos—who were the personification of fate. Their role was to, essentially, ensure that nothing got in the way of fate and that every individual fulfilled their destiny. Not even the gods could interfere with their roles. It is unclear if the Great Mothers mirror the roles of the Moirai. However, considering the power that is sensed on Peridea and the Great Mothers’ agreement to help Thrawn, perhaps they do know something more about the universe and the direction it is heading in than we do.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

